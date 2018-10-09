OBIT: Ruth McDonald

Mrs. Ruth McDonald, age 80, of South Carthage, died Tuesday morning, October 9, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: 3 children, Jeffrey Callis and wife Debbie of Jamestown, Ronald Callis and wife Melissa of Watertown and Pamela Darlene Musgrove and husband Steve of Carthage; 6 siblings, Bessie Harper of Nashville, Kenneth Henry and wife Barbara of Nashville, Barbara Denning and husband James of Madison, Carolyn Bishop and husband Anthony of Morrison, Roger Henry of Madison and Deborah Cook-Rife and husband Tracy of Murfreesboro; 7 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McDonald is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Thursday afternoon, October 11, at 1:00 pm with Bro. Scott Ezell officiating. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Wednesday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

