SCHOOL OFFICIALS MEET WITH ROSE ABOUT LAND

Discussions concerning a proposal made by a businessman and congressional candidate to donate land for a new Gordonsville High School have resumed. The discussions first surfaced in December of 2017 when John Rose offered to donate 20.86 acres of land at the intersection of Highway 141/New Middleton Highway and Highway 264/Hickman Highway to build a “full campus” high school.

In recent months, school officials have been looking to meet with Rose and learn more about his offer. This spring and summer, Rose was in the midst of a highly competitive race for the Sixth Congressional District seat now held by Congresswoman Diane Black. Rose, who faces a Democratic candidate in the November 6 election, met with members of the school board’s building committee, school board attorneys and the director of schools on Wednesday (October 3).

School officials were looking to learn more about what Rose considered a “full campus” high school.

