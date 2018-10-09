TURKEY CREEK HIGHWAY TO CLOSE FOR WORK
The state transportation department is eying a roadway repair project which will require the temporary shut down of Highway 263/Turkey Creek Highway.
The repair work is expected to be just days away and will require a detour for through traffic. Weather permitting, the state transportation department says repair work will take place during the week of October 15-October 21.
School is scheduled to be out of session during this period for fall break.
Crews will be repairing an area near the roadway’s intersection with Highway 85/Defeated Creek Highway where the pavement is sinking.
