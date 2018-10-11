OBIT: Mrs. Linda F. Williams

Mrs.. Linda F. Williams, age 63, of Hartsville, died Monday morning, October 8, at Sumner Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: husband, Donald Williams; son, Jalen Williams of Hartsville; mother-in-law, Lucille Williams of Hartsville; siblings, Mattie Carter of Memphis, Bettie Collins-Parsons of Memphis, Brenda Love of Memphis, Barbara Collins, Sandra Collins of LaVergne, James Collins and wife Rhonda of Nashville, Raymond Collins of LaVergne, William Collins of Alexandria, Virginia, Sola Collins of Jonesboro, Georgia, Calvin Collins and wife Kristy of St. Louis, MO; dedicated friends, Linda Marshall, Anna Walker, Lettie Davis, Billie S. McKinley.

Mrs. Williams is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 13, at 1:00 pm with Eld. Kenneth Edmondson officiating. Interment in the Rockvale Cemetery in the Cages Bend community.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Saturday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

Sanderson of Carthage