Garage / Yard Sales
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________
I want it all. Time 7AM-5PM. Date Dec. 14-15 at the Smith Co. Ag Center. 27 plus vendors. Do not want to miss this indoor sale. Nice stuff for Christmas. 12-06-2tpd
____________________________
Moving Sale – Bedroom set, couch, lamps, lift chair, other items. Dec. 15, 9 till 3. Hickory Hills Apartments 401. 12-13-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________