Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/13/18

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 13, 2006, executed by GERALD K. WILLIS, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE PROFESSIONALS INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded March 28, 2006, in Deed Book 146, Page 333-347; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee for CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE SLOAN BRANCH ROAD; THENCE N 8-30 W 445 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 28-30 W 156 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 71-15 E 226 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 11-45 E 555 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 60-15 W 215 FEET WITH ROAD TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.56 ACRES, AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF HOLLIS PETTY, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1978. Parcel ID: 013 02001 000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 147 SLOAN BRANCH ROAD, PLEASANT SHADE, TN 37145. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): GERALD K. WILLIS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rubinlublin.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #147464 12/13/2018, 12/20/2018, 12/27/2018 12-13-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 20, 2001, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 25, 2001, in Book No. 38, at Page 126, and modified on November 1, 2001, In Book No. 45, At Page 46 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Wanda L. Peters, conveying certain property therein described to Farrar & Holliman as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Allied Mortgage Capital Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Selene Finance, LP. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Selene Finance, LP, will, on January 4, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING located in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, on the north side of Hackett Hollow Road, and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 52, Page 347, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, See Tax Map 26, Parcel 22.00, Tax Assessor’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Hackett Hollow Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #1 of the Nesbitt Estate (22.2 acres as per survey of same date), also being 67.29 feet east of the southeast corner of John G. Fahner as you measure along said margin; thence leaving road with lone of said tract #1 North 10 degrees 49 minutes 44 seconds East 134.19 feet to an iron rod; thence North 05 degrees 48 minutes 08 seconds East 226.48 feet to a point in the center of the branch; thence continuing with line of said Tract #1 and center of the branch for the next two (2) calls; North 49 degrees 56 minutes 53 seconds East 95.76 feet; thence North 67 degrees 35 minutes 36 seconds East 34.14 feet to a point in the center of the branch; thence leaving branch with line of Tract #3 of the Nesbitt Estate (1.30 acres as per survey of same date) South 01 degree 29 minutes 19 seconds East 362.64 feet to an iron rod in the north margin of Hackett Hollow Road; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 11 degrees 41 minutes 30 seconds, a radius of 866.60 feet, a tangent length of 86.73 feet, and a chord of South 66 degrees 54 minutes 36 seconds West 176.53 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 176.84 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered, Land Surveyor. See plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 162, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 101 Hackett Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: WANDA L. PETERS UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, RURAL HOUSING SERVICE The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 323216 DATED November 19, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 11-29-3t

_________________________

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 19th day of December, 2003, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 98, Page 546, SCOTTIE H. SLAGLE, conveyed to W.G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 235, Page 281, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, December 21, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 053 PARCEL: 073.02 BEGINNING on an iron pipe in the South boundary of county road at the Northwest corner of 0.69 acre tract and runs as follows: S 61-15E 69 feet with the South boundary of road to a point; S 42-04 W 178 feet with other lands of Andrews to an iron pipe; North 64-10 E 253 feet with 0.69 acre tract to the BEGINNING, containing one (1) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Scottie Howard Slagle by Warranty Deed from Cecil Slagle, Jr., and wife, Patricia Slagle, dated July 30, 1999, of record in Record Book 2, Page 525, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 98 Ballenger Road, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on November 29, 2018, December 6, 2018, and December 13, 2018. This the 14th day of November, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 11-29-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charlotte Owen Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Owen, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of December, 2018. Signed Jimmy Clyde Owen, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-13-2t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: CATHERINE PEARL MCGIBBONEY, DECEASED CINDY WILMORE, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2257 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on November 16, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 15th day of December, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 125 Hailey Avenue, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 053C GROUP: B PARCEL: 06.00 BEING property located in the Town of South Carthage, 14th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being described as follows: to wit: BEGINNING on the northwest corner of said lot; the same being the southwest corner of Thomas Lot, and running thence eastward to a stake in the Thomas McCall line; running thence southward with the line and the said Dave Manning McCall line to Jewell Clay Franklin and wife, Sue Agee Franklin northeast corner; thence with Jewell Clay Franklin and wife line westward to the east margin of Hailey Avenue; thence with the said east margin of said avenue northward 70 front fee to the BEGINNING, being a lot with a frontage of 70 feet and running eastward between parallel lines 70 feet apart. BEING the same property vested in Gordon Agee and wife, Catherine Agee, by deed from Hugh Hailey and wife Rhodalee Hailey, of record in Deed Book 79, Page 477, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. The said Gordon Agee predeceased Catherine Agee, who died January 2, 2018. Catherine Agee and Catherine Pearl McGibboney is one and the same person. Sale will be made for cash. This 15th day of December, 2018. David Bass Attorney for Estate of Catherine Pearl McGibboney Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-22-4t

_________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 18th day of April, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 318, Page 749, MARIA GUERRERO BARRIOS conveyed to JAMIE D. WINKLER, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and JACKY O. BELLAR, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, January 4, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: MAP: 020 PARCEL: 009.02 BEGINNING at a pin located on the K. Johnston Lane across the ditch from a Walnut tree which is located approximately two-tenths of a mile from Wilburn Hollow Road (a county road), said Walnut tree is located in the center of a ditch; and running in a northeastwardly direction approximately 230 feet more or less along said K. Johnston Lane to a pin located on K. Johnston Lane across the ditch from a utility pole; thence in an eastwardly direction approximately 85 feet along the property of the Grantors to a metal post; thence in a southwestwardly direction approximately 129 feet more or less to an elm tree thence in a southwardly direction approximately 40 feet more or less to an iron pin at the branch; thence following the meanders of the branch in a westwardly direction to the pin at the point of BEGINNING. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joseluis Barrios and wife, Maria Guerrero Barrios, by Warranty Deed from Otis P. Johnston, Jr., dated December 19, 2002, of record in Record Book 71, Page 527, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joseluis Barrios is deceased and Maria Guerrero Barrios is vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. The physical address of this property is 30 K. Johnston Lane, Riddleton, Tennessee 37151. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on December 13, 2018, December 20, 2018, and December 27, 2018. This the 21st day of November, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler, Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 (615) 735-1684 12-13-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billy Winston Eastes Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Winston Eastes, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of December, 2018. Signed Sara Eastes, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-13-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sarah Elizabeth Craig Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sarah Elizabeth Craig, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of December, 2018. Signed Shenia Craig Bush, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinley, Attorney 12-13-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 7, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, to Resource Real Estate Services, LLC, Trustee, as trustee for American Financial Resources, Inc on March 7, 2014 at Book 274, Page 414; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning on an iron rod in the West margin of Hiawassee Road, said rod in the Southeast corner of Tract 3, Josephine Connors property and a corner to Wesson, thence with Wesson according to a survey by Paul Crocket Dated 09 September 1997 for the next 2 calls; North 86 degrees 50 minutes 51 Seconds West 1184.80 feet to an iron rod (0); North 03 degrees 08 minutes 09 seconds East 501.51 feet to an iron rod; (n) thence with Tract 2 for the next 3 calls; South 50 degrees 25 minutes 32 seconds East 621.64 feet to an iron rod (n); south 86 degrees 30 minutes 51 seconds East 532.55 feet to an iron rod (n); North 72 degrees 46 minutes 25 seconds East 208.57 feet to an iron rod (n) in the West margin of Hiawassee Road; thence along the West margin of said road along a curve to the left having a central angle of 03 degrees 28 minutes 14 seconds, a radius of 3455.59 feet, an arc length of 209.82 feet and a chord bearing and distance of South 15 degrees 04 minutes 58 seconds West 509.29 feet to the point of beginning. The improvements thereon being common known as 259 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, Tn 37087 Being the same lot or parcel of ground which by Deed dated 11/21/05 and recorded among the Land Records of Smith County, State of Tennessee, in Liber/Book 140, folio/page 562, was granted and conveyed/assigned by and between TCIF REO2, LLC, unto Daniel J. Bruce. Street Address: 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Parcel Number: 036 006.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: The Estate of Daniel J. Bruce The street address of the above described property is believed to be 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, through, or under Daniel Bruce. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-116984 12-06-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Pavement Restorations, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4281-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS062 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/18/2019. 12-06-18(2T)

_______________________