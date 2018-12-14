OBIT: Mr. Charles (Satch) Beasley

Mr. Charles (Satch) Beasley, age 73, of Dixon Springs, died Wednesday afternoon, December 12, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Rose Ann White-Beasley; sister, Sarah Beasley Tinsley and husband Harvey of Tanglewood; brother, David Beasley of Kingston Springs; 3 children, Amanda Meredith of Dixon Springs, Megan Kuvvet and husband Dr. Emre of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dr. Jacob White and wife Sarah of Bentonville, Arkansas; 4 granddaughters.

Mr. Beasley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family & friends will assemble at the Dixon Springs Cemetery for graveside services and interment on December 15, at 1:00 PM at the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Rev. Monica Mowdy will officiate.

Visitation after the service will be at their home at Sunlithill Farm on 50 Rome Road at Dixon Springs.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Pregnancy Help Center.

