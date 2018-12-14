OBIT: Ms. Dana Thompson

Ms. Dana Thompson, age 47, of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, December 12, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She is survived by: 3 children, Joseph Givens and fiancée Desiree Mears of Woodbury, Stephen Pride and wife Alyssa of Carthage, Brittany Givens and fiancée Dre Crenshaw of Carthage; 2 sisters, Mechille Givens of Carthage, Jennifer Hancock and husband Buddy of Baxter; brother, Fred Givens, Jr and wife Andi of Gainesboro; grandchildren, Jada Givens, Davin Givens, KaMara Featherson, Talon Pride, Kendell Pride, Tate Pride, Jase Mears and Kade Mears.

Ms. Thompson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Friday afternoon, December 14, at 1:00 pm with Bro. Jason Rich officiating. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery Active pallbearers: Jonathan Evans, Braden Givens, Braxton Givens, James Harold King, Eric Evans, and Lee Evans.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage