OBIT: Mrs. Rozell Driver

Mrs. Rozell Driver of the Pea ridge Community died at the age of 81, at 11:28 p.m. at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. She died nine days before her Christmas Eve birthday when she would have turned 82.

Eld. Steven Ray officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon December 18th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the New Macedonia Cemetery on Pea Ridge.

One of eight children, she was born Rozell Driver in the Chestnut Mound Community on December 24, 1936 and was one of four daughters and four sons born to the late Abe King Shoemake who died at the age of 70 on February 13, 1980 and Ada Maud Birdwell Shoemake who died at the age of 88 on June 18, 2003.

Mrs. Driver was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Eulene Shoemake Huddleston who died November 13, 2010 at the age of 67, Barbara June Shoemake Hackett Brown who died May 25, 2011 at the age of 63; four brothers, Charles Layton Shoemake who died at the age of 59 on July 14, 1992, Harold King Shoemake who died at the age of 33 on February 26, 1972, Larry Shoemake who died as an infant and Gerald Silas Shoemake who died at the age of 80 on April 15, 2016.

On Friday night June 20, 1958 at the home of Marvin and Virginia Driver Lynch in Carthage, she was united in marriage to Dekalb County native, Alex Edward Driver who preceded her in death on May 23, 2018 at the age of 79.

They were preceded in death by a son, Ronald Edward (Ronnie) Driver who died February 4, 2015 at the age of 52, by a son-in-law, Phillip (Dobie) Dickens who died September 9, 2015 at the age of 55 and by a great-granddaughter, Maggie Mae Dickens who die shortly following birth on March 10, 2007.

Mrs. Driver was a 1956 graduate of Smith County High School where she was a member of the Girls’ Hobby Club, the Science Club and her senior year was a member of the office staff.

She retired from Magna Tech in 1996 following a career working at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation, Texas Boot and Genesco.

Following retirement she baby sat for children of the community and her grandchildren.

Mrs. Driver was saved at the age of 13 in 1950 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Pea Ridge in 1951.

Surviving are her twins, daughter, Janet Driver Dickens of the Riddleton Community, son, Eld. Jerry Driver and wife Vickey Dickens Driver of the Pea Ridge Community; sister, Sue Shoemake Duke of Carthage; eight grandchildren, J. D. Driver and wife Nicki Thomas Driver, Mitchell Dickens and fiancée Jennifer Wilburn, Richard Driver and fiancée Sara Vantrease, Ashley Lords and husband Jesse, Amanda Driver Hicks and husband Chris, Holly Dickens Harper and husband Nick, Kim and Daniel Driver; ten great-grandchildren.

The Driver family requests memorials to the New Macedonia Cemetery Mowing Fund.

