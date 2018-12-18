Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/20/18

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage Town Council will meet in a Special Called meeting on January 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. This meeting will be held at City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the following: Compliance issues with regard to Carthage Waste Water Treatment Plant All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor 12-20-18(1T)

For Sale Smith Utility District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a 2011 Dodge Ram 4×4 1500 white 4.7LV8 engine pickup truck. Truck can be seen at the main office located at 136 Main St. S, Carthage, Tennessee; Monday-Friday between 7:30am to 4:00pm. Bids will be opened at 8:00am, Wednesday, January 2 at the office location. The District has the right to accept any or reject all bids, and to waive all informalities. Smith Utility District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. 12-20-18(1T)

Right Of Way mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifications. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened January 03, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building in Carthage, TN at the Finance Department. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 12-20-18(2T)

Notice of Collection of Bad Debt DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a DTC Communications provides notice of its policy on the collection of unpaid and past due debts of former members. When a former member has a debt with DTC Communications that has gone unpaid, DTC Communications may review the former member’s capital credits accumulated and, if available, the capital credits will be applied to the debt owed to DTC Communications from the former member and credited toward the existing debt. If the debt is not fully resolved with the application of the capital credits, DTC Communications will continue to have all legal remedies available to it in the collection of the bad debt. Any capital credits accumulated by the former member that remain after the application to the debt will remain in the former member’s name with DTC Communications. 12-20-18(1T)

Statement of Nondiscrimination DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a DTC Communications is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs}. Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov;complainLfiling_cust.html, and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; {2) fax: {202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. 12-20-18(1T)

INVITATION TO BID SMITH UTILITY DISTRICT Construction of New 300,000 Gallon Water Tank This project consists of constructing a new 300,000-gallon ground level, glass fused, bolted steel tank. The project also includes a new 16-inch directional boring under I-40 and SR-141 to provide waterline connection between Grant Road and Grant Hwy (SR-141) The existing tank shall remain in service at all times during the construction of the new tank. The construction and installation includes materials, labor, equipment and all other items necessary to complete the work. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received no later than 5:00 p.m., January 11, 2019. Sealed bids will be received by the Smith Utility District, 136 South Main Street, South Carthage, Tennessee 37030 until 10:00 a.m. (CST) on Friday, January 18, 2019 on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Warren and Associates Engineering, PLLC 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Smith Utility District 136 Main Street South Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Nashville Minority Business Office 1919 Charlotte Ave., Ste. 310 Nashville, TN 372013 Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprises (GoDBE) Go.DBE@tn.gov Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $150 per set. With his bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. Funding for this project is provided by the State Revolving Fund (SRF), and all SRF requirements will need to be satisfied. DAVIS-BACON ACT AND BUY AMERICAN IRON AND STEEL REQUIREMENTS: This project is being funded by a State Revolving Fund loan on or after 2014 EPA Fiscal Year. The loan recipient must be in compliance with all applicable Davis-Bacon Act and Buy American Iron and Steel requirements. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES (DBE) REQUIREMENTS: Any contract or contracts awarded by the Owner through this invitation for bids will be funded by a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan from the State of Tennessee. State and Federal funds will be involved in this project, and, as a result, Bidders must comply with the SRF Loan Program’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) requirements including contacting a minimum of 10 qualified DBE sub-contractors, professional service providers, vendors, and/or suppliers by certified mail to solicit bids. The apparent successful Bidder must submit to the Owner copies of the certified letters and return receipts prior to contract award. Neither the State of Tennessee not any of its departments, agencies, or employees is or will be a party to this Invitation for Bids or any resulting contract(s) awarded by the Owner. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Smith Utility District. Bidder must agree to pay, as liquidated damages, the sum of $1,000.00 per each calendar day thereafter as hereinafter provided. The Smith Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is offered by the Smith Utility District and signed by all parties. 12-20-18(1T)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 28, 2017, executed by APRIL BANE, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 29, 2017, in Deed Book 331, Page 635-649; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD, BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEWARTS BEND LANE, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF ODELL & WILLIE ANN MAYNARD (DB. 113/P. 145), AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD FOR THE FOLLOWING FOUR (4) CALLS: 1.) N 84 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, 200.92` TO A 12” POST OAK TREE; 2.) N 83 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 08 SECONDS W. 685.61` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; 3.) N 86 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 35 SECONDS W, 105.81` TO AN 18” WALNUT TREE; AND 4.) N 82 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 54 SECONDS W, 97.60` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD AND SEVERING THE LAND OF CARLA ANNE RAY (DB. 275/P. 624), N 08 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS E, 618.39` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF DONALD & IMOGENE VADEN (DB. 80/P. 328), AND BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NEWLY CREATED SEVERANCE LINE AND WITH THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 63 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 07 SECONDS E, 478.56` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; AND 2.) N 49 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 56 SECONDS E, 222.33` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST, SAID WOODEN FENCE POST BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN AND WITH THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 31 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 36 SECONDS E, 420.32` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY; AND 2.) S 30 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 15 SECONDS E, 339.45` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 10.76 ACRES BY SURVEY. ACTUAL FIELD SURVEY PERFORMED UNDER THE DIRECT PERSONAL SUPERVISION OF TAYLOR L DILLEHAY, RLS, # 2597, WHITTENBURG LAND SURVEYING, LLC, 214 EAST STEVENS STREET, COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE ON OCTOBER 29, 2014. Parcel ID: 086 03903 000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 136 STEWARTS BEND LN, HICKMAN, TN 38567. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): APRIL BANE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rubinlublin.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #148414 12/20/2018, 12/27/2018, 01/03/2019 12-20-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 7, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, to Resource Real Estate Services, LLC, Trustee, as trustee for American Financial Resources, Inc on March 7, 2014 at Book 274, Page 414; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning on an iron rod in the West margin of Hiawassee Road, said rod in the Southeast corner of Tract 3, Josephine Connors property and a corner to Wesson, thence with Wesson according to a survey by Paul Crocket Dated 09 September 1997 for the next 2 calls; North 86 degrees 50 minutes 51 Seconds West 1184.80 feet to an iron rod (0); North 03 degrees 08 minutes 09 seconds East 501.51 feet to an iron rod; (n) thence with Tract 2 for the next 3 calls; South 50 degrees 25 minutes 32 seconds East 621.64 feet to an iron rod (n); south 86 degrees 30 minutes 51 seconds East 532.55 feet to an iron rod (n); North 72 degrees 46 minutes 25 seconds East 208.57 feet to an iron rod (n) in the West margin of Hiawassee Road; thence along the West margin of said road along a curve to the left having a central angle of 03 degrees 28 minutes 14 seconds, a radius of 3455.59 feet, an arc length of 209.82 feet and a chord bearing and distance of South 15 degrees 04 minutes 58 seconds West 509.29 feet to the point of beginning. The improvements thereon being common known as 259 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, Tn 37087 Being the same lot or parcel of ground which by Deed dated 11/21/05 and recorded among the Land Records of Smith County, State of Tennessee, in Liber/Book 140, folio/page 562, was granted and conveyed/assigned by and between TCIF REO2, LLC, unto Daniel J. Bruce. Street Address: 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Parcel Number: 036 006.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: The Estate of Daniel J. Bruce The street address of the above described property is believed to be 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, through, or under Daniel Bruce. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-116984 12-06-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sarah Elizabeth Craig Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sarah Elizabeth Craig, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of December, 2018. Signed Shenia Craig Bush, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinley, Attorney 12-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billy Winston Eastes Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Winston Eastes, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of December, 2018. Signed Sara Eastes, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-13-2t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 18th day of April, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 318, Page 749, MARIA GUERRERO BARRIOS conveyed to JAMIE D. WINKLER, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and JACKY O. BELLAR, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, January 4, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: MAP: 020 PARCEL: 009.02 BEGINNING at a pin located on the K. Johnston Lane across the ditch from a Walnut tree which is located approximately two-tenths of a mile from Wilburn Hollow Road (a county road), said Walnut tree is located in the center of a ditch; and running in a northeastwardly direction approximately 230 feet more or less along said K. Johnston Lane to a pin located on K. Johnston Lane across the ditch from a utility pole; thence in an eastwardly direction approximately 85 feet along the property of the Grantors to a metal post; thence in a southwestwardly direction approximately 129 feet more or less to an elm tree thence in a southwardly direction approximately 40 feet more or less to an iron pin at the branch; thence following the meanders of the branch in a westwardly direction to the pin at the point of BEGINNING. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joseluis Barrios and wife, Maria Guerrero Barrios, by Warranty Deed from Otis P. Johnston, Jr., dated December 19, 2002, of record in Record Book 71, Page 527, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joseluis Barrios is deceased and Maria Guerrero Barrios is vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. The physical address of this property is 30 K. Johnston Lane, Riddleton, Tennessee 37151. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on December 13, 2018, December 20, 2018, and December 27, 2018. This the 21st day of November, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler, Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 (615) 735-1684 12-13-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Siegelinde Wahler Johnson Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Siegelinde Wahler Johnson, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of December, 2018. Signed Paul Dietrich, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-20-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jimmie Wilson Nolen Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jimmie Wilson Nolen, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of December, 2018. Signed Bobby Clark Nolen, Co-Personal Representative Tracy Elaine Holder, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-20-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charlotte Owen Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Owen, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of December, 2018. Signed Jimmy Clyde Owen, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sue Maggart Petty Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sue Maggart Petty, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of December, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of December, 2018. Signed Stephen M. Maggart, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-20-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 13, 2006, executed by GERALD K. WILLIS, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE PROFESSIONALS INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded March 28, 2006, in Deed Book 146, Page 333-347; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee for CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE SLOAN BRANCH ROAD; THENCE N 8-30 W 445 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 28-30 W 156 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 71-15 E 226 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 11-45 E 555 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 60-15 W 215 FEET WITH ROAD TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.56 ACRES, AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF HOLLIS PETTY, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1978. Parcel ID: 013 02001 000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 147 SLOAN BRANCH ROAD, PLEASANT SHADE, TN 37145. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): GERALD K. WILLIS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rubinlublin.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #147464 12/13/2018, 12/20/2018, 12/27/2018 12-13-3t

