MURRAY NAMED NEW SCHS FB COACH

Last Thursday, Smith County High School introduced a new head coach for the Owls’ football program. Scott Murray, a 1990 graduate and former football player for the Black-and-Gold, was selected to lead the Smith Co. High football program. Murray explained how attaining the position and returning to his alma mater has been a goal in his career. “My senior year (at Smith County High) was 1990 and I went to college at Cumberland University and ever since I walked on that campus and left here — I knew I wanted to come back,” said Murray.

“It has been my goal and it has been my dream for a long time now, longer than most of these young men have been alive — they do not realize it yet. This has absolutely been my dream.” Smith County High conducted an arduous search to find a new head coach for their football team after Mike Dickerson resigned from the position in early November. The school’s administration discussed what factored into their decision.

“After a six-week search, we are excited to have Scott Murray as our new head coach of the Smith County High School Football program,” said Smith County High principal Tim Towns.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!