Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/27/18

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 13, 2006, executed by GERALD K. WILLIS, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE PROFESSIONALS INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded March 28, 2006, in Deed Book 146, Page 333-347; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee for CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-11 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE SLOAN BRANCH ROAD; THENCE N 8-30 W 445 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 28-30 W 156 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 71-15 E 226 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 11-45 E 555 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE S 60-15 W 215 FEET WITH ROAD TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.56 ACRES, AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF HOLLIS PETTY, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1978. Parcel ID: 013 02001 000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 147 SLOAN BRANCH ROAD, PLEASANT SHADE, TN 37145. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): GERALD K. WILLIS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rubinlublin.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #147464 12/13/2018, 12/20/2018, 12/27/2018 12-13-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sue Maggart Petty Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sue Maggart Petty, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of December, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of December, 2018. Signed Stephen M. Maggart, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-20-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jimmie Wilson Nolen Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jimmie Wilson Nolen, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of December, 2018. Signed Bobby Clark Nolen, Co-Personal Representative Tracy Elaine Holder, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-20-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Lonzo Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Lonzo, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of December, 2018. Signed Vicki Lonzo-Johnson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Davis Bass, Attorney 12-27-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John William Lee Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John William Lee, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of December, 2018. Signed Cassandra Lee, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-27-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Nola M. Kerr Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nola M. Kerr, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of December, 2018. Signed Lisa Taylor, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 12-27-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Siegelinde Wahler Johnson Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Siegelinde Wahler Johnson, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of Decmber, 2018. Signed Paul Dietrich, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-20-2t

________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 18th day of April, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 318, Page 749, MARIA GUERRERO BARRIOS conveyed to JAMIE D. WINKLER, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and JACKY O. BELLAR, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, January 4, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: MAP: 020 PARCEL: 009.02 BEGINNING at a pin located on the K. Johnston Lane across the ditch from a Walnut tree which is located approximately two-tenths of a mile from Wilburn Hollow Road (a county road), said Walnut tree is located in the center of a ditch; and running in a northeastwardly direction approximately 230 feet more or less along said K. Johnston Lane to a pin located on K. Johnston Lane across the ditch from a utility pole; thence in an eastwardly direction approximately 85 feet along the property of the Grantors to a metal post; thence in a southwestwardly direction approximately 129 feet more or less to an elm tree thence in a southwardly direction approximately 40 feet more or less to an iron pin at the branch; thence following the meanders of the branch in a westwardly direction to the pin at the point of BEGINNING. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joseluis Barrios and wife, Maria Guerrero Barrios, by Warranty Deed from Otis P. Johnston, Jr., dated December 19, 2002, of record in Record Book 71, Page 527, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joseluis Barrios is deceased and Maria Guerrero Barrios is vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. The physical address of this property is 30 K. Johnston Lane, Riddleton, Tennessee 37151. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on December 13, 2018, December 20, 2018, and December 27, 2018. This the 21st day of November, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler, Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 (615) 735-1684 12-13-3t

________________________

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of August, 2007, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 177, Page 287, JEREMY S. GREGORY and wife, STACEY GREGORY, conveyed to W.G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 310, Page 239, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, January 18, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 048 PARCEL: 040.00 BEING a lot containing 0.689 acres, more or less, as shown on the plat of the Jeremy S. Gregory and wife, Stacy Gregory property, dated November 23, 2005, of record in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 30, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jeremy S. Gregory and wife, Stacy Gregory by Deed from Charlene Bryant, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruby Nell Slack, dated June 3, 2005 of record in Record Book 128, Page 375, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; And by Deed from William C. Floyd, dated August 13, 2005, of record in Record Book 133, Page 176, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 50 Volunteer Circle, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on December 27, 2018, January 3, 2019 and January 10, 2019. This the 6th day of December, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 12-27-3t

________________________

NOTICE The regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Smith Utility District will be held on the first Wednesday of each month beginning at 8:00 a.m., o’clock (local time) at Offices, 136 Main Street, South Carthage, Tennessee. At some future undetermined date in 2019 the Office will be relocated to 205 Gordonsville Highway. This address has a post office address of 205 Gordonsville Highway, Brush Creek, TN 38547. It has a physical location adjacent to the Smith Utility District’s Water Treatment Plant. Information on the change of location may be obtained by calling the office at (615) 735-2793. 12-27-1t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 28, 2017, executed by APRIL BANE, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 29, 2017, in Deed Book 331, Page 635-649; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD, BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEWARTS BEND LANE, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF ODELL & WILLIE ANN MAYNARD (DB. 113/P. 145), AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD FOR THE FOLLOWING FOUR (4) CALLS: 1.) N 84 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, 200.92` TO A 12” POST OAK TREE; 2.) N 83 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 08 SECONDS W. 685.61` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; 3.) N 86 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 35 SECONDS W, 105.81` TO AN 18” WALNUT TREE; AND 4.) N 82 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 54 SECONDS W, 97.60` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD AND SEVERING THE LAND OF CARLA ANNE RAY (DB. 275/P. 624), N 08 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS E, 618.39` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF DONALD & IMOGENE VADEN (DB. 80/P. 328), AND BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NEWLY CREATED SEVERANCE LINE AND WITH THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 63 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 07 SECONDS E, 478.56` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; AND 2.) N 49 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 56 SECONDS E, 222.33` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST, SAID WOODEN FENCE POST BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN AND WITH THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 31 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 36 SECONDS E, 420.32` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY; AND 2.) S 30 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 15 SECONDS E, 339.45` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 10.76 ACRES BY SURVEY. ACTUAL FIELD SURVEY PERFORMED UNDER THE DIRECT PERSONAL SUPERVISION OF TAYLOR L DILLEHAY, RLS, # 2597, WHITTENBURG LAND SURVEYING, LLC, 214 EAST STEVENS STREET, COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE ON OCTOBER 29, 2014. Parcel ID: 086 03903 000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 136 STEWARTS BEND LN, HICKMAN, TN 38567. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): APRIL BANE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rubinlublin.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #148414 12/20/2018, 12/27/2018, 01/03/2019 12-20-3t

_________________________

Right Of Way mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifications. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened January 03, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building in Carthage, TN at the Finance Department. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 12-20-18(2T)

_______________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 20 PTAC (Package Thermal Air Conditioning) Units, Amana model# PTH153G35AXXX, 15000 BTU Heat Pump 3.5 KW electric heat. Bids will be accepted thru 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019. Please contact David Dixon @ nixond@smithcoedu.net with any questions. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 12-27-18(2T)

__________

Cordell Hull Utility District

Local Finance Notice

__________________