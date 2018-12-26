OBIT: Mr. Wayne Hensley

Mr. Wayne Hensley, age 45, of Dixon Springs, died Sunday evening, December 23, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Jammie Hensley; 2 children, Ella and Emilee Hensley; parents, Randy and Vera Hensley of Dixon Springs; sister, Stacey Haynes and husband Wayland of Watertown; grandmother, Nellie Hensley of Speedwell, TN.

Mr. Hensley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, December 28, at 11:00 AM. Chaplin Jon Shonebarger will officiate. Rodney Good will present the eulogy. Private family Interment in the Hensley Family Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Dakota Nesbitt, Darren Nesbitt, Chad Armes, Joshua Cox, Jon Cox, Jeff Hensley, Wyatt Hensley, Keith Haynes.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

