OBIT: Mr. Bobby Dawson

Mr. Bobby Dawson, age 82, of Carthage, died Saturday morning, January 5, at Signature Health Care in Algood. He is survived by wife, Monte Dawson; 2 sons, Jimmy Dawson and wife Lynn of Cookeville; Jackie Dawson and wife Donna of Riddleton; 5 grandchildren, Rebecca Brown and husband Johnny R., Matthew Dawson, Jesse Dawson, Izabelle and Gabriella Dawson; 7 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Parker, Tucker, Tanner, Asher, River and Shephard.

Mr. Dawson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, January 7, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jackie Dawson and Bro. Johnny Ray Brown will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Steve Dawson, Mark Dawson, Billy Dawson, Daniel Dawson, Randy Dawson, Mike Ingram, Eric Ingram, Jared Dillehay.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Monday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Carthage Full Gospel Church or Smith County Habitat for Humanity or Smith County Help Center.

Sanderson of Carthage