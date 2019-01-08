FOUR INJURED IN ZINC MINE ACCIDENT

Four people were injured in an accident at Nyrstar’s Cumberland Mine in Carthage.

Three of those injured were transported to Riverview Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released.

One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The accident involved a transformer which was said to have exploded.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m., Thursday.

Those injured in the accident have not been identified.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER