Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/10/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Florence Idella Spurlin Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Florence Idella Spurlin, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of December, 2018. Signed Debbie Holliman, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 1-3-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 15, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by John Snyder, to Arnold M Weiss, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on January 29, 2007 at Book 164, Page 739; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee for CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-2, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING certain tracts or parcels of land located in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described here as follows: TRACT NO.1: BOUNDED on the North by U.S. Highway 70N; East by Mrs. Mamie Armistead; South by L.B. McDonald; West by Wilse Maggart and wife, Cleo Maggart, containing by estimation 5 3/4 acre, more or tess. This is sold by the boundary and not by the acre. TRACT NO. 2: BEGINNING at an existing corner fence post in the northwest corner of the tract being conveyed, said corner being approximately 70 feet West of U.S. Highway 70N, and said corner also being a common corner to Robbie Blair, Billie Blair and David Gross, and running in a southwesterly direction with property of Robbie Blair along the center of a drainage gulley a distance of approximately 615 feet to a metal fence post; thence along an existing fence in an southeasterly direction with property of Samuel Winfree a distance of 271 feet to a point; thence along an existing fence in a northeasterly direction with property of Herbstreit a distance of 244 feet to a point at the property line of David Gross; thence in a northerly direction with property of David Gross to a point in an old existing fence; thence in a northwesterly direction with property of Billie Blair along the old existing fence a distance of approximately 153 feet to the point of BEGINNING. BEING the same property vested in John Snyder by warranty deed from David Gross and wife, Theresa M. Gross, of record in Record Book 164 Page 736 Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 862 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552 Parcel Number: 072 054.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: John Snyder The street address of the above described property is believed to be 862 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of John Snyder, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-116608 1-10-3t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 12th day of December, 2014, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 285, Page 31, BERND LIEROW and wife, DIANE L. LIEROW, conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 349, Page 261, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 1, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifth (5th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 014 PARCEL: 023.00 BOUNDED on the North by Garvis Nixon, formerly Petty; East by Mrs. Philander Sutton; West by Willie Dillehay, formerly Boze; and West by Public Road; containing 8.3 acres, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Bernd Lierow and wife, Diane L. Lierow, by Warranty Deed from Robert Alan Sircy, dated December 12, 2014, of record in Record Book 285, Page 29, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Diane L. Lierow conveyed her interest in said property to Bernd Lierow by Quitclaim Deed dated July 15, 2015, of record in Record Book 293, Page 604, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 14 Smith Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: Diane Lee Lierow c/o Branden Bellar Attorney at Law P.O. Box 192 Carthage, TN 37030 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 10, 2019, January 17, 2019 and January 24, 2019. This the 20th day of December, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 1-10-3t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of August, 2007, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 177, Page 287, JEREMY S. GREGORY and wife, STACEY GREGORY, conveyed to W.G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 310, Page 239, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, January 18, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 048 PARCEL: 040.00 BEING a lot containing 0.689 acres, more or less, as shown on the plat of the Jeremy S. Gregory and wife, Stacy Gregory property, dated November 23, 2005, of record in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 30, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jeremy S. Gregory and wife, Stacy Gregory by Deed from Charlene Bryant, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruby Nell Slack, dated June 3, 2005 of record in Record Book 128, Page 375, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; And by Deed from William C. Floyd, dated August 13, 2005, of record in Record Book 133, Page 176, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 50 Volunteer Circle, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on December 27, 2018, January 3, 2019 and January 10, 2019. This the 6th day of December, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 12-27-3t

Greenbelt Available to Property Owners Beginning January 3rd, Smith County property owners can sign up for Greenbelt. The Agricultural, Forest and Open Land Act of 1976, known as the Greenbelt Law, allows certain land to be taxed on its value based on its present use instead of its market value. There are three types of land which may qualify for greenbelt classification: agricultural (farm), forest and open space land. Most of the property classified under greenbelt is agricultural land, which requires 15 acres to qualify. Farm property must produce an average annual farm income of $1,500. This may include, (farm rent or federal farm support payments). Property may also qualify if you or your parents or spouse have farmed the property for at least 25 years. State law requires the assessor to make sure that only qualified properties benefit from greenbelt. Property owners wishing to qualify their land for greenbelt must apply at the Assessor of Property’s office beginning January 3, 2019 through March 1, 2019. If you have questions please call your Property Assessor at 735-1750 or come by the office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 106, Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 1-11-1t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Rozell S. Driver Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rozell S. Driver, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of December, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of December, 2018. Signed Janet Driver Dickens, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-3-2t

I, Ashli Williams, have this 1996 Sportmaster, Model 1KS, VIN#1KS278F21TD925322 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-815-5551. 01-03-19(2T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 10-10-19(1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Rescue Squad is accepting sealed bids on a 1998 Ford Van – Ambulance Conversion. Bids will be accepted through February 4, 2019. For questions or to view the vehicle, call 615-683-9400 or 615-210-4239. The Smith County Rescue Squad reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 01-10-19(2T)

Smith County Solid Waste is now accepting bids on a used, dual tandem axel, day cab road tractor. Must be manual transmission, with 400+horsepower CAT or Cummins engine. Bids are to be received by 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 17th at: Smith County Mayor’s Office Turner Building 122 Turner High Cir Carthage, TN 37030 Any Questions Contact Smith County Solid Waste Director Johnny Lee at 615-588-1050. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. 01-10-19(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, January 16, 2019; 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda will include: Appointment of members. Bobby Middleton- stop signs at 3rd Avenue and High Street. If any citizen would like to be put on the agenda to speak, please contact City Hall, 615-735-1881 ext. 202, by noon on Monday, January 14, 2019. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah M. Smith, Mayor 01-10-19(1T)

