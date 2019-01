2019 Smith Co. Elementary Basketball Tournament

UPDATE: SMITH CO. ELEMENTARY TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

BOYS SEMIFINAL:

Forks River 39, Gordonsville 28

GIRLS ELIMINATION:

Defeated 21, Union Heights 10

BOYS ELIMINATION:

Defeated 46, Union Heights 18

Below are the brackets for the 2019 Smith Co. Elementary Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will be at Smith Co. Middle School.