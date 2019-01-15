CHESTNUT MOUND AREA ROAD GIVING WAY

|

CHESTNUT MOUND AREA ROAD GIVING WAY

The county road department is searching for a solution to fix a county road located in the Chestnut Mound community which is routinely threatened by a slide area.

Enigma Road connects the Engima/Indian Creek area with the Chestnut Mound community.

The one lane road winds down a hillside.

A section of the roadway repeatedly gives away during rainy weather because of a slide area beneath the road.

Road superintendent says the slide area is caused by springs which come out of the hillside.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!

Posted in Breaking News, News