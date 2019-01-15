Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/17/19

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4190-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS053 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 03/01/19. 01-17-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Dillard Farms PROJECT NO.: 98302-4274-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR735 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/1/2019. 01-17-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Dillard Farms PROJECT NO.: 98029-4271-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR715 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/1/19. 01-17-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: RMD Holdings,LTD dba Nationwide Constr. Group PROJECT NO.: 98302-4148-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR263 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 03/01/19. 01-17-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Whiteleaf LLC dba Traffic Solutions PROJECT NO.: 98302-4139-04, 98302-4140-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR036 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 03/01/19. 01-17-19(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Carthage City Council on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is for invited Waste Water Treatment specialists to inform the Council about the compliance requirements and legal responsibility of our elected city officials with regard to the Carthage Waste Water Treatment Plant. The Council may also vote on how to proceed with the Memorandum of Understanding that exists between the city and the county related to disposal of waste in the Carthage Waste Water Treatment Plant after the reports from the specialists. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor 01-17-19(1T)

The 2018 Annual PREA report is available upon request at the Smith County Jail. 01-17-19(2T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Rescue Squad is accepting sealed bids on a 1998 Ford Van – Ambulance Conversion. Bids will be accepted through February 4, 2019. For questions or to view the vehicle, call 615-683-9400 or 615-210-4239. The Smith County Rescue Squad reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 01-10-19(2T)

BID NOTICE The Smith County Board of Education is soliciting qualified bidders for a School Cafeteria Point of Sale and Management System for the Smith County School Nutrition Program. Potential bidders may obtain bid packets with specifications by coming to the School Nutrition Office at the Board of Education Building, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 or requesting a packet by phone at 615-735-2321. Sealed bids are due by 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 1. 01-17-19(2T)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 15, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by John Snyder, to Arnold M Weiss, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on January 29, 2007 at Book 164, Page 739; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee for CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-2, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING certain tracts or parcels of land located in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described here as follows: TRACT NO.1: BOUNDED on the North by U.S. Highway 70N; East by Mrs. Mamie Armistead; South by L.B. McDonald; West by Wilse Maggart and wife, Cleo Maggart, containing by estimation 5 3/4 acre, more or tess. This is sold by the boundary and not by the acre. TRACT NO. 2: BEGINNING at an existing corner fence post in the northwest corner of the tract being conveyed, said corner being approximately 70 feet West of U.S. Highway 70N, and said corner also being a common corner to Robbie Blair, Billie Blair and David Gross, and running in a southwesterly direction with property of Robbie Blair along the center of a drainage gulley a distance of approximately 615 feet to a metal fence post; thence along an existing fence in an southeasterly direction with property of Samuel Winfree a distance of 271 feet to a point; thence along an existing fence in a northeasterly direction with property of Herbstreit a distance of 244 feet to a point at the property line of David Gross; thence in a northerly direction with property of David Gross to a point in an old existing fence; thence in a northwesterly direction with property of Billie Blair along the old existing fence a distance of approximately 153 feet to the point of BEGINNING. BEING the same property vested in John Snyder by warranty deed from David Gross and wife, Theresa M. Gross, of record in Record Book 164 Page 736 Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 862 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552 Parcel Number: 072 054.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: John Snyder The street address of the above described property is believed to be 862 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound, Tennessee 38552, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of John Snyder, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-116608 1-10-3t

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on November 10, 2015, by BRIAN L. BRINKMEIER and STELLA LEE ANN WILLIAMS AKA STELLA LEEANN BRINKMEIER, husband and wife. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 298, Page 12 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2014 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLH036674TNAB. Sale Date and Location: February 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 5, Page 169, and commonly known as 125 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, TN 38547. Property Address: 125 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, TN 38547. Tax Map Identification No.: 105-003.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: Republic Finance, LLC (Book 328, Page 107). All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 8th day of January, 2019. Anthony R. Steele, Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 Publication Dates: January 17, 24, and 31, 2019. 1-17-3t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 12th day of December, 2014, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 285, Page 31, BERND LIEROW and wife, DIANE L. LIEROW, conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 349, Page 261, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 1, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifth (5th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 014 PARCEL: 023.00 BOUNDED on the North by Garvis Nixon, formerly Petty; East by Mrs. Philander Sutton; West by Willie Dillehay, formerly Boze; and West by Public Road; containing 8.3 acres, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Bernd Lierow and wife, Diane L. Lierow, by Warranty Deed from Robert Alan Sircy, dated December 12, 2014, of record in Record Book 285, Page 29, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Diane L. Lierow conveyed her interest in said property to Bernd Lierow by Quitclaim Deed dated July 15, 2015, of record in Record Book 293, Page 604, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 14 Smith Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: Diane Lee Lierow c/o Branden Bellar Attorney at Law P.O. Box 192 Carthage, TN 37030 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 10, 2019, January 17, 2019 and January 24, 2019. This the 20th day of December, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 1-10-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Wavie Savage Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wavie Savage, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of December, 2018. Signed Charles Savage, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-17-2t

Smith Utility District

Report Of The Director Of The Office Of State And Local Finance

