ROADS RESURFACED WITH ADDED GAS TAX

The county was able to resurface several miles of county roadway this past year with added funds from the state’s fuel tax. The additional fuel tax funds are the result of the Improve Act which was approved by legislators two years ago. In most cases entire roads were resurfaced using the tar and chip process.

In some cases, just worst sections of roadway were improved. Roads resurfaced and upgraded this past year include: .4 mile on Paradise Hills; 5.5 miles in Sullivans Bend; 1.1 miles on Raccoon Branch; .5 miles Thomas Circle; 1.3 miles on Frog Branch Road; .6 miles on Dean Hill Road (worst spots resurfaced); .6 miles on Kemp Hollow Road (worst spots resurfaced); .65 miles on Powell Hollow Road; 1.7 miles on Martin Hollow Road; .5 miles on Judd Lane; 1.2 miles on Moss Bend (partial part of road resurfaced); .04 mile on Helms Bend Road (worst spots resurfaced).

One road, Sullivans Bend, was resurfaced with a B-modified grade of hot mix. Sullivans Bend which connects with Maggart Road is the longest stretch of county roadway. Resurfacing has been temporarily halted for the winter months because of the cold weather and asphalt plants shutting down.

