OBIT: Sylvia Dianne Martin

Sylvia Dianne Martin

Mrs. Sylvia Dianne Martin, age 71, of Hartsville passed away Tuesday evening, January 15, 2019 at St. Thomas West, Nashville.

She is preceded in death by: father, Edgar Waller; grandson, Edgar B. Arnold IV; mother-in-law, Evelyn Saddler Martin.

Survived by: husband, Kenny Martin-Hartsville; 2 daughters, Cynthia (Trey) Arnold-Nolensville, Sylvia Eden-Hartsville; 4 grandchildren, Hannah Arnold, Lydia Arnold, Caroline Eden & AnneMarie Eden; mother, Frances Waller-Lebanon; 2 sisters, Joanne (Larry) Turnbow-Hartsville, Roxy (Kenny) Gregory-Hartsville; brother, Bryant (Regina) Waller-Lebanon; 3 nieces and 2 nephews, Fran (Michael) Lane, Amy (Jeff) Wyatt, Allison (Jeff) Linville, Jon (Jessica) Cunningham and Jon Edgar Waller; 1 great nephew and 6 great nieces.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM Saturday, January 19, 2019, conducted by Bro. Jerry Burchet.

Pallbearers were Jon Cunningham, Jeff Linville, Michael Lane, Jeff Wyatt, Tanner Lane, Jon Edgar Waller, Kenny Gregory, Trey Arnold and Larry Turnbow.

Interment was in the Stalcup Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Hartsville Church of Christ.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www. anthonyfhhartsville.com