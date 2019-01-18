OBIT: Mr. Robert MacAger Smith

, age 81, of Carthage, TN, and a longtime resident of Canton, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

Mr. Smith was born June 25, 1937 in Coosa, GA, a son of the late Ives MacAger Smith and Stella Mae Hassell Smith. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.

Mr. Smith owned and operated Etowah Motors for many years in Georgia until he retired. At one time, Mr. Smith operated Etowah Motors in five different cities across Georgia.

Mr. Smith is survived by Sons; Michael Smith of Marietta, GA, and Matthew (Jennifer) Smith of Marietta, GA. Daughter; Holley (Rodney) Aulridge of Carthage, TN. Six granddaughters, five grandsons, three great-granddaughters, and three great-grandsons also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Smith are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 2PM with Bro. Ron Ralph officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Visitation with the Smith Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 10AM until 2PM.

