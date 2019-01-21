OBITS: Mr. Roger Dale Fields

Mr. Roger Dale Fields, better known as RD, age 50, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Roger Dale was born October 16, 1968 in Nashville, TN. He attended Gordonsville High School. He was preceded in death by his parents; Martha Bennett Fields and Mitchell Fields. He is survived by one aunt; Mildred Jones of Gordonsville, TN, and several cousins.

RD was cremated and Celebration of Life will be held at the Gordonsville Nazarene Church on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 2PM.

Visitation with the family and friends will be prior to the 2PM services.

