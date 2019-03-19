Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/21/19

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the Rural Utilities Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture which provide that no person in the United States, on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, shall be excluded from participation in, admission or access to, denied the benefits of, or otherwise be subjected to discrimination under any of this organization’s programs or activities. Remedies and complaint filling deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET center at (202)720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s nondiscrimination compliance efforts is Jimmy Gregory, General Manager. Any individual or specific class of individuals, who feels that this organization has subjected them to discrimination, may obtain further information about the statutes and regulations listed above and/or complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027 found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint filing cust.html; or at any USDA office, or by calling (866) 632-9992; or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. The complaint form or a letter containing all of the information requested in the form may be sent by: (1) Mail :U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, DC 20250-9410, (2) (2) Fax: (202) 690-7442 (3) (3) Email: at program.intake@usda.gov. 03-21-19(1T)

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE THE TOWN COUNCIL OF GORDONSVILLE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING AT GORDONSVILLE CITY HALL ON MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2019 AT 6:00 P.M. THE PURPOSE OF THE HEARING IS TO CONSIDER OPT IN OPT OUT RETIREE INSURANCE. ALL INTERESTED CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. JAMES M. GIBBS, MAYOR 03-21-19(1T)

___________

The Town of Gordonsville has a vacancy for the position councilman/councilwoman. This position is to be appointed by the council to serve until the next regular election. Any interested person can contact the mayor before the next council meeting on 4-8-19. Applicants must meet residency requirements. Information may be obtained at Gordonsville City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Town of Gordonsville is an equal Opportunity employer. James Gibbs, Mayor 03-21-19(1T)

____________

If any one has information on GT650 VIN#KM4MP578981104527. Please contact Zack Shelton 615-772-3289. 03-14-19(2T)

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Carthage City Council on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda will be as follows: 1. Review and appointment of City Attorney from letters of interests and RFQs submitted. 2. Discussion and vote on purchase of Public Works Utility Truck. 3. Discussion and vote on opt-in/opt-out of OPEB for retirees. There will be a second Special Called Meeting of the Carthage City Council on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda will be as follows: 1. Review credentials and appoint someone to fill the role of Building Inspector/Codes Enforcer/Property Maintenance Enforcer. 2. Discussion and decision whether to renew mowing contract for cemetery All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor 03-21-19(1T)

____________

I, Johnny Johns, have this 2008 Ford Mustang with this VIN#1ZVHT80N485132226 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-281-2529. 03-14-19(2T)

____________

The Smith Utility District 2018 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on April 4th 2019. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 03-21-19(2T)

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Turner Building executive conference room, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Matthew Nesbitt for property located off of Walton Circle, specifically known as tax map 072, parcel 086.02. This variance is to approve building a house with a 10’ side setback variance. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agricultural). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 03-21-19(1T)

____________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 50 Dell Optiplex 7760 AIO computers. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith county board of education at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 , 2019 via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith county board of education at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 03-21-19(2T)

____________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 50 Dell Optiplex 5260 AIO computers. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith county board of education, at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 via emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator Smith county board of education at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 03-21-19(2T)

___________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner, 22 Stewart Hollow Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560.” The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-21-19(2T)

____________

I, Marquetta Akers, have this 1999 Merz with this VIN # WDBJF65HIXA758663 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-0223. 3-14-2tpd

____________________________

I have in my possession a 1999 Ford F-450 vin # 1FDXF46F7XEF03890. Please contact 615-418-7231 for more information. 3-21-2tpd

____________________________

I have in my possession 1993 Chevrolet Camaro 2G1Fp22p4p2133325. If this concerns you call 615-888-4341. 3-21-2tpd

____________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 10, 2019 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by WILLIAM G. CLEMONS AND WANDA CLEMONS, to KENNETH CLARK HOOD, Trustee, on April 24, 2009, at Record Book 206, Page 386-388 as Instrument No. 09001366 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: First Tennessee Bank National Association The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BOUNDARY SURVEY BY COURT DECREE GARY AND WANDA CLEMONS 0.725 ACRES/ 31,579 SQUARE FEET BEING located in the 141h Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Cookeville Highway, and being the property of record in Deed Book 97, Page 489, Register`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 61, Parcel 44.00, Tax Assessor`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south right-of-way of Cookeville Highway, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Sharon Neal (DB 83, PG 85, ROSCT), also being 132.78 feet west of the northwest corner of P&M Properties (RB 265, PG 603, ROSCT) as you measure along said right-of-way; thence leaving road with line of Sharon Neal South 02 degrees 53 minutes 19 seconds East 214.69 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Marie Poindexter (RB 265, PG 501, ROSCT) North 89 degrees 35 minutes 56 seconds West 143.49 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of the Community Bank of Smith County (RB 254, PG 265, ROSCT) North 15 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds West 175.37 feet to an iron rod in the south right-of-way of Cookeville Highway; thence with said right-of-way North 76 degrees 09 minutes 10 seconds East 141.18 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 00 degrees 26 minutes 45 seconds, a radius of 5631.70 feet, a tangent length of 21.91 feet, and a chord of North 75 degrees 55 minutes 48 seconds East 43.82 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 43.82 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.725 acres (31,579 square feet) more or less by survey by Carroll Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated November 25, 2013. BEING the same property conveyed to Gary Clemons and wife, Wanda Clemons, by Deed from Hugh Clemons and wife, Emma Clemons, dated July 15, 1980, of record in Deed Book 97, Page 489, Register`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, BEING the same property conveyed by prior Deed, boundaries modified by Final Order of the Circuit Court of Smith County, Tennessee, at Carthage, of record in Deed Book 272, Pages 409-422, as Instrument Number 14000072, Register`s Office, Smith County Tennessee. Tax ID: 061-014.01 Current Owner(s) of Property: WILLIAM G. CLEMONS AND WANDA CLEMONS The street address of the above described property is believed to be 156 Cookeville Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NYRSTAR TENNESSEE MINES – GORDOONSVILLE, LLC THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 19-000053-391-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com 3-14-3t

_________________________

Publication Notice IN RE: McKENNA R. (a minor female) and KING J. (a minor male), REBECCA F. DELANCEY and JIMMY R. DELANCEY, Petitioners, vs. Case No.: 2018-AA-1 KAYLA DANIELLE MEADOR, AMBROSIA DENISE BOND, and MICHAEL KEITH MELVIN, Respondents. In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Order entered in this cause, March 4, 2019, that the Respondents, KAYLA DANIELLE MEADOR, AMBROSIA DENISE BOND and MICHAEL KEITH MELVIN, whereabouts are unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a newspaper published in the town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon C. Tracey Parks, Petitioners’ attorney, whose address is 324 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of the answer to the Petition on or before May 4, 2019, and also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at his office in Carthage, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you, the above named Respondents, for the relief demanded in the Petition on May 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Hartsville, Trousdale County, Tennessee. This the 6th day of March, 2019. THOMAS DILLEHAY CLERK & MASTER C. Tracey Parks Attorney for Petitioners 324 West Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-9893 Publication Dates: March 14, 2019, March 21, 2019, March 28, 2019, April 4, 2019. 3-14-4t

________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 3rd day of September, 2004, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 113, Page 384, JOSEPH DIXON and VICKIE WOODS conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 350, Page 347, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 29, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Sixth (6th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 012 PARCEL: 025.07 BEGINNING at an iron pin at Dickerson property line on East side of Dickerson Hollow Road; thence N 34-45-15 E 63.35 feet to a point in fence; thence N 54-38-31 E 43.78 feet to a 4” Elm tree; thence S 85-24-06 E 94.98 feet to an 8” Elm tree; thence S 83-11-34 E 255.04 feet to a 14” Maple tree; thence S 82-15-25 E 178.13 feet to a 30” Oak tree; thence S 84-09-52 E 298.53 feet to a 16” Cedar tree; thence S 05-32-21 E 12.69 feet to a 12” Cedar tree; thence S 11-42-47 E 143.55 feet to an iron pin (Tract #3); thence S 78-41-23 W 781.46 feet to an iron pin at Dickerson Hollow Road; thence N 24-43-49 W 260.55 feet to a point; thence N 29-28-31 W 97.15 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.46 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #4 of survey by Joe E. Holland, TRLS #492, Holland Land Surveying, dated April 20, 1993. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joseph Dixon and Vickie Woods by Warranty Deed from Joe Rich and wife, Melba Sue Rich, dated September 3, 2004, of record in Record Book 113, Page 381, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; the same being corrected by Deed of Correction dated May 13, 2005, of record in Record Book 128, Page 336, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 52 Dickerson Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 7, 2019, March 14, 2019, and March 21, 2019. This the 20th day of February, 2019. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 3-7-3t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 30, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 2, 2016, in Book No. 309, at Page 85, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kurt Grater, conveying certain property therein described to Hugh M. Queener as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pinnacle Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on April 4, 2019 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING located in the 14th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of County House Circle, and being the property of record in Record Book 178, Page 652, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 53, Parcel 20.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of James Robert Wisniewski, Jr. (RB 276, PG 464, ROSCT); thence leaving road with line of Wisniewski South 09 degrees 09 minutes 04 seconds West 116.89 feet to an Iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tommy L. Bane (RB 16, PG 234, ROSCT) South 85 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 211.60 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence North 01 degree 59 minutes 04 seconds East 117.88 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of County House Circle; thence with said margin North 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds East 179.97 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 05 degrees 25 minutes 46 seconds, a radius of 485.00 feet, a tangent length of 23.00 feet, and a chord of North 88 degrees 06 minutes 18 seconds East 45.94 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 45.96 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.584 acres more or less by survey by Jim Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated August 18, 2016. ALSO KNOWN AS: 51 County House Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KURT GRATER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 323799 DATED March 8, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 3-14-3t

_________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 19th day of November, 2004, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 117, Page 712, SANDRA DIANE CAPPS HARRIS conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 201, Page 109, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:30 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 29, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 043 PARCEL: 008.01 BEGINNING at the northwest corner of Tract No. 47 and south margin of County Road; thence South 02 degrees 15 minutes West 400 feet; thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes West 280 feet; thence North 9 degrees 00 minutes East 405 feet; thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes East 200 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and being Tract No. 46 as shown on the survey of Wiggins Land Survey and Drafting Company, dated June 3, 1974. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Bronson Harris and wife, Sandra Harris, by Warranty Deed from Connie S. Crowley Crawford and husband, Ray B. Crawford, dated April 18, 2001, of record in Record Book 34, Page 498, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sandra Diane Capps Harris was awarded all right, title and interest in said property by a Judgment for Divorce by Default, entered July 19, 2004, of record in Record Book 113, Page 66, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO INCLUDED in this conveyance is an easement conveyed to Connie S. Crowley by Deed of record in Deed Book 135, Page 9, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Said easement being bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the center of Sullivans Bend Road, said point being 15 feet northerly as measured along said road from an iron pin, said iron pin bears South 75 degrees 56 minutes West 18.88 feet from a concrete monument; the coordinates of said monument are X=2, 046, 409.18, Y=684, 230.29, and is witnessed by a 2 inch oak which bears North 24 degrees 00 minutes West 20.2 feet; thence leaving the road through the lands of S.T. (Bud) Rogers, Jr., as follows: South 86 degrees 08 minutes West 260 feet and North 58 degrees 00 minutes West 180 feet, more or less, to the point of termination in a line of lands now or formerly owned by Ernest W. Grisham, et ux, said strip of land contains three-tenths (0.30) of an acre, more or less. The physical address of this property is 13 Ernest Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 7, 2019, March 14, 2019, and March 21, 2019. This the 20th day of February, 2019. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 3-7-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Juanita Harville Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Juanita Harville, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of February, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of March, 2019. Signed Rhonda Warren, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 3-14-2t

________________________

In the Chancery Court of the Twenty-Sixth Judicial District Madison County, Tennessee at Jackson In re: Marshall Thomas Brewington (DOB: 05/02/2005) A Minor Child Under the Eighteen (18) Years of Age REBECCA S. LEWIS and THOMAS L. LEWIS, II Petitioners, Vs. Docket No. 77251 DANIEL LIN BREWINGTON, Respondent. ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION (NON-RESIDENT NOTICE) It appearing from the complaint in this cause, which is sworn to, that DANIEL LIN BREWINGTON, cannot be personally served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Gordonsville, Tennessee, requiring the said Respondent to defend a civil action, which seeks a Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights and for Step-Parent Adoption by filing your answer with the Madison County Chancery Court Clerk & Master of the Court located at 100 East Main St., Ste. 200, Jackson, TN 38301, and serving a copy of the answer to the Complaint on: Andrea D. Sipes, Attorney for Petitioners, whose address is: P.O. Box 7129, Jackson, TN 38302. Within THIRTY (30) DAYS after the date of the last publication of this notice, not including day of last publication. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This the 21st day of February 2019. PAM CARTER, CLERK & MASTER MADISON COUNTY CHANCERY COURT 100 EAST MAIN STREET, SUITE 200 JACKSON, TN 38301 ANDREA D. SIPES, ESQ. ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS Publication dates: February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2019. 2-28-4t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 10, 2019 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Kourtney D. Malone, to Legends Title, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Peoples Home Equity, Inc. on December 21, 2017 at Book 331, Page 573, Instrument No. 17003715; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: The Money Source Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Certain tract or parcel of land located In the Second (2nd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the Northeast corner of the tract of Barry Kemp and joining U. S. Army Corp. of Engineers and running with the Corp. line South 0 degrees 32’ 00” W 150 feet; thence West by North 150 feet to a point; thence, North 150 feet to a point in Barry Kemp line, a corner with Harry Kemp; thence along Harry Kemp line 150 feet to the point of beginning and containing 2/3 acres, more or less. Being the same property conveyed to Kourtney D. Malone, unmarried woman, by deed of record in Book 331, Page 571, or Instrument # 17003714, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 10 Lakewood Ln, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 031 030.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: Kourtney D. Malone The street address of the above described property is believed to be 10 Lakewood Ln, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Kourtney D. Malone, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-117760 3-14-3t

_________________________

This Instrument Prepared By: Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C. 109 East Gay Street Lebanon, TN 37087 (615) 444-3900 FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE WHEREAS, May Alice Moore and John Mathis, by a Deed of Trust, dated December 21, 2001, of record in Book 52, Page 414, and Modification Agreement of record in Book 79 page 121, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, conveyed to Joe Vance, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and WHEREAS, Kyle B. Heckman having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 352, Page 57, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust; NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Central Time, at the front door of the Smith County Courts Complex located at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin at Highway 25 right-of-way; thence South 30 degrees 29 minutes West 106 feet to an iron pin at the creek; thence North 63 degrees 00 minutes West 50 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 27 degrees 15 minutes East 107 feet to an iron pin at the right-of-way; thence South 62 degrees 00 minutes East 56 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.12 acre, more or less. Also included in the above conveyance is a double wide mobile home, VIN 32266A & 322660B. Being the same property conveyed to May Alice Moore by deed from Mary Callie Bell dated July 5, 1977, of record in Deed Book 92 page 29, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee and by Quitclaim Deed from Thomas Edward Moore to May Alice Moore dated July 11, 1996, of record in Deed Book 141 page 445, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: Map 33F, Group B, Parcel 15.01 Subject property has the address of 52 Riddleton Circle, Riddleton, Tennessee The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale. Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only. THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. INTERESTED PARTIES are: Smith County Property Tax Division. This 28 day of February 2019. Run: March 7, 2019 March 14, 2019 March 21, 2019 Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C. 109 East Gay Street Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-3900 3-7-3t

_________________________