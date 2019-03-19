SECOND RIVER CITY BALL SET FOR MAY

Tickets are on sale for the second annual River City Ball. The fundraiser will be held on Main Street in front of the courthouse on May 11. The black tie event is for ages 21 and up. Attendees are encouraged to wear a masquerade ball type mask. Citizens Bank is this year’s premier sponsor.

The River City Ball was started last year with proceeds benefiting a special cause and local scholarships to seniors at each of the county’s high schools. Last year, a portion of the proceeds benefited the Carthage Junction Depot restoration project. This year, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Smith County CASA (court appointed special advocates for children).

