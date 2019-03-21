OBIT: Mr. John Joseph “Joe” Scruggs

Former Smith County Clerk,, age 91, of Carthage, TN, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

Mr. Scruggs was born November 24, 1927 in Gordonsville, TN, a son of the late John Fite Scruggs and Freda Susan McDonald. Joe was also preceded in death by Sisters; Erlene West and Ida Lee James. He was a graduate of GHS. After high school, Joe attended Tennessee Polytechnical Institute, now TTU, where he played varsity football, until graduation. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Scruggs retired from Time DC Transportation as a Truck Driver. He held the position of Smith County Court Clerk from 1984 until 1990. Mr. Scruggs married Margaret Marie “Polly” Hackett Scruggs on July 31, 1949 and she preceded him in death on May 24, 2000. He was a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church.

Mr. Scruggs is survived by Three Children; Barry (Elizabeth) Scruggs of Lebanon, TN, Jimmy Scruggs of Carthage, TN, and Tammy (Steve) White of Franklin, TN. Grandchildren; Alex (Beth) Scruggs, Matt Scruggs, Mia Scruggs, Macy Scruggs, Max Scruggs, Tyler (Keely) White, and Dylan White. Great-Grandchildren; Elsie Kate Scruggs and Ander Scruggs.

Services for Mr. Scruggs are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2PM with Eld. James Thomas Gibbs officiating.

Visitation with the Scruggs Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

