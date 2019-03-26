CARTHAGE POLICE LOCATE VAPES WITH HIGH THC

Carthage police have charged a man after he was found in possession of multiple vape cartridges filled with a liquid containing high levels of THC. THC is the abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

The investigation began when Officer Hugo Teasley observed a KIA Optima traveling 56 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour traffic zone on Highway 25. The officer pulled the vehicle over on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Luke Preston Williams, 41, Clinton, was charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felon and three counts of possession of a control substance.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!