Garage / Yard Sales
I Want It All – 32 vendors, Indian jewelry, Matilda Jane, Popsie Roxy jewelry, Tennessee/Alabama jewelry and clothes, Mary Kay, boutiques, CBD oils, miscellaneous items, along with hand made towels/crochet. Indoors/outdoors. Will have concession stand food for sale. Too much to list. Come out and have fun with us all. Doors open Friday and Saturday, April 5th and April 6th 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. @ Smith Co. Ag Center. Any questions contact Bea Davis 615-588-6452, before 5 pm. 3-28-2tpd
Garage Sale – Thursday/Friday, Hogan Rd. Gordonsville. Rain or shine. 3 families. Furniture, antiques, home decor and etc. 3-28-1tpd
Big Yard Sale – Sat. March 30 from 8 – 2. 48 Caney Fork Rd. off Hwy. 70. First one in years – too much to list. Canceled till the following Sat. if rains. No early birds or pre-sales. 3-28-1tpd
MOVING! Must sale. Inside yard sale. Rain or shine. Tables & chairs, figurines, porcelain dolls, sofa tables, end tables, Christmas decorations & much, much more. March 29, April 5 time 8-5, March 30, April 6 time 8-2. 3-28-2tpd
