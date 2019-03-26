Help Wanted
Center Hill Marina is now taking applications for part-time, seasonal help. Servers, line cooks, dishwashers, dockhands, cashiers, and ground maintenance positions available. Apply in person Tuesday – Saturday 8 am – 4 pm. 450 Cove Hollow Circle, Lancaster, TN 38569. 3-21-2t
