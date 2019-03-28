OBIT: Mrs. Rachel Cantrell Lynch

Mrs. Rachel Cantrell Lynch, age 93, of Hartsville passed away Monday March 26, 2019 at Quality Health and Rehab in Lebanon.

Mrs. Lynch was born February 28, 1926 in Pensacola. FL a daughter of the late Elias Henry Cantrell and Mary Virginia Wilson. She was married to the late Howard Weston Lynch who passed away on August 17, 2000. She was also preceded in death by a son William Henry Lynch on Nov. 2, 1945 and a sister Mrs. Mary Sue Wilson. She was a retired factory worker and a Methodist.

Mrs. Lynch is survived by: Nieces Kathy Komorek of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Helene Peitsch of Fl., friend and caregiver Kristi Carter of Carthage, TN., cousins Don and Wilma Lynch of Clinton, TN.

Mrs. Lynch’s remains rest at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Lynch are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 AM at the Gordonsville Cemetery. Bro Floyd Massey will officiate.

Visitation with the Lynch family will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home from 6PM to 8PM.

