Garage / Yard Sales
I Want It All – 32 vendors, Indian jewelry, Matilda Jane, Popsie Roxy jewelry, Tennessee/Alabama jewelry and clothes, Mary Kay, boutiques, CBD oils, miscellaneous items, along with hand made towels/crochet. Indoors/outdoors. Will have concession stand food for sale. Too much to list. Come out and have fun with us all. Doors open Friday and Saturday, April 5th and April 6th 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. @ Smith Co. Ag Center. Any questions contact Bea Davis 615-588-6452, before 5 pm. 3-28-2tpd
____________________________
Massive Garage Sale – Sat. April 6th 7AM-3PM. Home of Jason and Kim Sanders. Tons of baby items, toys, furniture, Nascar collection and much more. Don’t miss this sale! 162 Maple Street, Gordonsville (behind high school). Come shop $5 Paparazzi jewelry while you’re here! 4-4-1t
____________________________
Garage Sale – Friday, April 5. 8-4. Baby items, children’s and adult clothes. Lots of home goods! 6 Shae Ln. Home of Connie Baxter. 4-4-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale Again!! 48 Caney Fork Rd, between Carthage and Elmwood. Sat. April 6 – from 8 till 12. Leftovers and much new stuff. Rain or shine! 4-4-1tpd
____________________________
Moving Sale – 4/5-4/6 8-2pm. 133 Fairview Ave, Gordonsville, TN. 4-4-1tpd
____________________________