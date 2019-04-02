Garage / Yard Sales

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________

I Want It All – 32 vendors, Indian jewelry, Matilda Jane, Popsie Roxy jewelry, Tennessee/Alabama jewelry and clothes, Mary Kay, boutiques, CBD oils, miscellaneous items,  along with hand made towels/crochet.  Indoors/outdoors.  Will have concession stand food for sale.  Too much to list.  Come out and have fun with us all.  Doors open Friday and Saturday, April 5th and April 6th 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. @  Smith Co. Ag Center.  Any questions contact Bea Davis  615-588-6452, before 5 pm.  3-28-2tpd

____________________________

Massive Garage Sale – Sat. April 6th 7AM-3PM.  Home of Jason and Kim Sanders.  Tons of baby items, toys, furniture, Nascar collection and much more.  Don’t miss this sale!  162 Maple Street, Gordonsville (behind high school).  Come shop $5 Paparazzi jewelry while you’re here!                    4-4-1t

____________________________

Garage Sale – Friday, April 5.  8-4.  Baby items, children’s and adult clothes.  Lots of home goods!  6 Shae Ln.  Home of Connie Baxter.  4-4-1tpd

____________________________

Yard Sale Again!!  48 Caney Fork Rd, between Carthage and Elmwood.  Sat. April 6 – from 8 till 12.  Leftovers and much new stuff.  Rain or shine!                    4-4-1tpd

____________________________

Moving Sale – 4/5-4/6  8-2pm.  133 Fairview Ave, Gordonsville, TN.  4-4-1tpd

____________________________

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales