Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/04/19

UPPER CUMBERLAND DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ARTS GRANT OPPORTUNITY The Upper Cumberland Development District is a designated agency to administer grant funding through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities program. Funded through the Specialty License Plate Program, the Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. The ABC program encourages applications from non-profit organizations and government entities engaged in arts programming. To learn more about the ABC program’s purpose and eligibility requirements, please refer to the guidelines located at: http://tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant-2/ The Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD) serves the following fourteen counties: Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren, Warren and White. Both the applicant organizations and the proposed projects must be within this service area. Successful grant awards will range from $500 to $2,500 and will require at minimum a “dollar to dollar” match. The UCDD will host a workshop for grant applicants at 10:00 a.m. on May 13th 2019. The workshop will be held in the conference room at the UCDD, located at 1225 South Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The deadline for applications is July 1st 2019 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The application is completed entirely online and is accessible here: https://tnarts.fluxx.io./user_sessions/new. Applications for the ABC program will go through a local review process. The date and location for this will be announced at a later time. The successful proposed projects must take place and grant funds must be used between August 16, 2019 and June 15, 2020. For more information, please contact Tasha Schwenn at the UCDD at (931)476-4161 or via e-mail at tschwenn@ucdd.org 04-04-19(1T)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., local time, at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030 pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Lisa M. Ehrenhaft, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Nations Lending Corporation, an Ohio Corporation, as Beneficiary, dated April 14, 2017, of record in Instrument Number 17001079, Book 318, Page 685 in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nations Lending Corporation, an Ohio Corporation Other interested parties: N/A The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County, TN will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEING A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE EIGHTH (8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE; BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT PEA RIDGE ROAD RIGHT OF WAY AT GLOVER’S LINE; THENCE WEST WITH GLOVER AND LINZY’S LINE 215 FEET; THENCE NORTH 150 FEET; THENCE EAST 148 FEET TO PEA RIDGE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH WITH PEA RIDGE ROAD 170 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING, AND GENERALLY BOUNDED ON EAST BY PEA RIDGE ROAD; SOUTH BY GLOVER AND LINZY; WEST BY REECE; NORTH BY REECE. LOCATED UPON THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS A 1977 CLAYTON INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURED HOME, SERIAL NUMBER CL3359TENAB, WHICH IS BELIEVED TO BE PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO SAID PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY VESTED IN LISA EHRENHAFT BY DEED KEVIN WAYNE GLOVER AND GLEN KEVIN GLOVER, OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 318, PAGE 682, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 445 Pea Ridge Road, Chestnut Mound, TN 38552, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 075 012.02 000 Current owner(s) of the property: LISA EHRENHAFT This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/ a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 19-001028 03-28-19(3T)

I have in my possession this 1994 Ford E350 box truck vin #1FDKE37H5RHAO4224. If this concerns you call 615-418-9815. 3-28-2tpd

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 10, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 28, 2012, in Book No. 255, at Page 777, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jason A Sisco and Janice Sisco, conveying certain property therein described to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Ditech Financial LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Ditech Financial LLC, will, on April 24, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land Situated in the Town of Carthage in the County of Smith in the State of TN, the following described tract or parcel of land located and situated in the town of Carthage First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, as follows: Being Lots Nos. Fifty One (51), Fifty Two (52), Fifty Three (53), Fifty Four (54), Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18) and Nineteen (19) in Block “D” of the Eastland Heights subdivision, Plat to which is record in Deed Book 55 Page 81 Register’s office for Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 124 Walton Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JASON A SISCO JANICE SISCO The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 335553 DATED March 18, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 3-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charles Judson Caplenor Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Judson Caplenor, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of March, 2019. Signed Micky Lynn Norman, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-28-2t

Publication Notice IN RE: McKENNA R. (a minor female) and KING J. (a minor male), REBECCA F. DELANCEY and JIMMY R. DELANCEY, Petitioners, vs. Case No.: 2018-AA-1 KAYLA DANIELLE MEADOR, AMBROSIA DENISE BOND, and MICHAEL KEITH MELVIN, Respondents. In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Order entered in this cause, March 4, 2019, that the Respondents, KAYLA DANIELLE MEADOR, AMBROSIA DENISE BOND and MICHAEL KEITH MELVIN, whereabouts are unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a newspaper published in the town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon C. Tracey Parks, Petitioners’ attorney, whose address is 324 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of the answer to the Petition on or before May 4, 2019, and also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at his office in Carthage, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you, the above named Respondents, for the relief demanded in the Petition on May 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Hartsville, Trousdale County, Tennessee. This the 6th day of March, 2019. THOMAS DILLEHAY CLERK & MASTER C. Tracey Parks Attorney for Petitioners 324 West Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-9893 Publication Dates: March 14, 2019, March 21, 2019, March 28, 2019, April 4, 2019. 3-14-4t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: SARAH ELIZABETH CRAIG, DECEASED SHENIA CRAIG BUSH, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2292 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on March 15, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 20th day of April, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 6 Temperance Hall Highway, Hickman, and described as follows: MAP: 92H Group: B PARCEL: 009.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BOUNDED on the north by the lands of Anna Gammons; on the east by Temperance Hall Highway; on the south by Cloverdale Lane; and on the west by the lands of Michael W. Woodard, et ux., containing about one acre or less. BEING the same property conveyed to W. F. Craig and wife Elizabeth Craig by deed from W. D. Agee, et ux, said deed dated November 5, 1955, and recorded in Deed Book 61, p. 525, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. W. F. (William Fisher) Craig died May 27, 1980 leaving (Sarah) Elizabeth Craig sole owner of the property as a tenant by the entirety. Sarah Elizabeth Craig died intestate January 9, 2018 leaving as her sole heirs at law Shenia C. Bush, Cynthia Williams, Steven R. Craig, Dana Craig Jones, and Ronald E. Craig. Sale will be made for cash. This 22nd day of March, 2019. Charles W. McKinney Attorney for Estate of Sarah Elizabeth Craig Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 3-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Patricia Jean Gregory Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Patricia Jean Gregory, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of March, 2019. Signed Bobby James Gregory, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-28-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marty Dwayne Harris, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marty Dwayne Harris, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of February, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of March, 2019. Signed Marty Harris, Sr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 3-28-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by DAVID LORD AND CELESTE LORD, husband and wife to Scott K. Haynes, Trustee, recorded June 6, 2010 in Smith County Register’s Office at Book 223 Page 63 and modified at Book 297, Page 672 and the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust is owned by Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on May 8, 2019 at 1:00PM local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, Located at 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee will proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record. Described property is located on Tract #5, containing 1.50 acres more or less, plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, slide 242, Register Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to David Lord, by Special Warranty Deed, recorded June 4, 2010, at Book 223, Page 59, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Property Address: 168 Pigeon Roost Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547 TAX ID: 082 021.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: DAVID LORD AND CELESTE LORD, husband and wife The street address of the above described property is believed to be 168 Pigeon Roost Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met. Other Interested Parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Robert J. Solomon Substitute Trustee Solomon | Baggett, LLC 3763 Rogers Bridge Road Duluth, Georgia 30097 (678) 243-2512 Our File No. CMS.02685 3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 3-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Westley Pritchett Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Westley Pritchett, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of February, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of March, 2019. Signed Beverly Pritchett Bennett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David W. Lawrence, Attorney 3-28-2t

