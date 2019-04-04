OBIT: Mr. George Benson “Benny” Page

, age 77 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Mr. Page was born February 9, 1942 in Hiwassee, TN, a son of the late Ila Douglas Page and Annie Lee Stevens Page. He married Dorothy Butts Page on November 23, 1977 and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2015. Mr. Page was also preceded in death by Sister; Leola Fouts and Brother; Douglas Page. Benny worked his whole life as a well-driller, starting with his father in 1960, and working until this past year with his son, giving him 59 years of hard work across the State of Tennessee.

Mr. Page is survived by Son; Benson Page of Lebanon, TN. Sister; Agnes Hobson of Smyrna, TN.

Funeral services for Mr. Page are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11AM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Page Family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 3PM until 6PM and on Saturday after 10AM until the service time at 11AM.

