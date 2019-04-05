OBIT: Mrs. Mai Nell Carr Enoch

, age 87, of Carthage, TN, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Mrs. Enoch was born August 31, 1931 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Thomas Draper Carr and Gertie Mai Stallings Carr. She was also preceded in death by Sons-in-Law; George Adcock and Ronnie Hutchings. Brothers; Thomas Lee Carr, Frank Carr, William Howard “Bud” Carr, Bob Carr, and Donald Carr. Sisters-in-Law; Iris Carr, and Lorene Carr. Grandchild; David Hugh Moss.

Mrs. Nell married Dave Wilson Enoch on July 17, 1955. She was a Missionary Baptist.

Mrs. Enoch is survived by Husband of 63 years; Dave Wilson Enoch of Carthage, TN. Three Daughters; Marcy Enoch Adcock of White Bluff, TN, Darnell Enoch of Long Beach, CA, and Davene Hutchings of White Bluff, TN. Three Grandchildren; Billye Jean Enoch, Dave Wilson Hutchings, and Veronica Hutchings (Chris) Baxter. Seven Great-grandchildren; Brayden Enoch Haskins, Branden Gardner Haskins, Bryan Haskins, Trenton Bradshaw, Jackson Baxter, Carter Baxter, and Daycee Hutchins. Sisters-in-Law; Sue Car, Lela Carr, and Judy McMillan.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Enoch are scheduled to be conducted from the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery off McCrory Ln in Nashville, TN, on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11AM.

The family will gather just prior to the 11AM Graveside service.