Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/11/19

I, Keith Woods, have this 1962 Austin Healey Mark II Sprite with this VIN # HAN6L15389 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-774-3619. 04-11-19(2T)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., local time, at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030 pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Lisa M. Ehrenhaft, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Nations Lending Corporation, an Ohio Corporation, as Beneficiary, dated April 14, 2017, of record in Instrument Number 17001079, Book 318, Page 685 in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nations Lending Corporation, an Ohio Corporation Other interested parties: N/A The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County, TN will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEING A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE EIGHTH (8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE; BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT PEA RIDGE ROAD RIGHT OF WAY AT GLOVER’S LINE; THENCE WEST WITH GLOVER AND LINZY’S LINE 215 FEET; THENCE NORTH 150 FEET; THENCE EAST 148 FEET TO PEA RIDGE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH WITH PEA RIDGE ROAD 170 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING, AND GENERALLY BOUNDED ON EAST BY PEA RIDGE ROAD; SOUTH BY GLOVER AND LINZY; WEST BY REECE; NORTH BY REECE. LOCATED UPON THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS A 1977 CLAYTON INDUSTRIES MANUFACTURED HOME, SERIAL NUMBER CL3359TENAB, WHICH IS BELIEVED TO BE PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO SAID PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY VESTED IN LISA EHRENHAFT BY DEED KEVIN WAYNE GLOVER AND GLEN KEVIN GLOVER, OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 318, PAGE 682, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 445 Pea Ridge Road, Chestnut Mound, TN 38552, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 075 012.02 000 Current owner(s) of the property: LISA EHRENHAFT This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/ a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 19-001028 03-28-19(3T)

PUBLIC NOTICE There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Carthage City Council on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. This meeting is being called to address the agenda items of the meeting that was adjourned due to lack of quorum on April 04, 2019. Agenda items may be viewed on the Town of Carthage Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of Carthage-465649793462852/ All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor 04-11-19(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, April 10, 2019; 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah M. Smith Mayor 04-11-19(1T)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 8:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MICRO-SURFACING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 11:30 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR BINDER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 9:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of reorganization, approving a list maintenance policy, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 04-11-19(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 04-11-19(1T)

I, Jamie D. Winkler, Personal Representative of the Estate of Daniel Johnson, have a Honda CM 400A Motorcycle, VIN #NC0201BM20070C in my possession. If you have any information on this motorcycle, please contact me at 615-735-1684. 04-11-19(1T)

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: SARAH ELIZABETH CRAIG, DECEASED SHENIA CRAIG BUSH, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2292 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on March 15, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 20th day of April, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 6 Temperance Hall Highway, Hickman, and described as follows: MAP: 92H Group: B PARCEL: 009.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BOUNDED on the north by the lands of Anna Gammons; on the east by Temperance Hall Highway; on the south by Cloverdale Lane; and on the west by the lands of Michael W. Woodard, et ux., containing about one acre or less. BEING the same property conveyed to W. F. Craig and wife Elizabeth Craig by deed from W. D. Agee, et ux, said deed dated November 5, 1955, and recorded in Deed Book 61, p. 525, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. W. F. (William Fisher) Craig died May 27, 1980 leaving (Sarah) Elizabeth Craig sole owner of the property as a tenant by the entirety. Sarah Elizabeth Craig died intestate January 9, 2018 leaving as her sole heirs at law Shenia C. Bush, Cynthia Williams, Steven R. Craig, Dana Craig Jones, and Ronald E. Craig. Sale will be made for cash. This 22nd day of March, 2019. Charles W. McKinney Attorney for Estate of Sarah Elizabeth Craig Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 3-28-3t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: DANIEL L. JOHNSON, DECEASED JAMIE D. WINKLER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-12277 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on February 1, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 4th day of May, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Dry Fork Road, Brush and described as follows: MAP: 94 Group: PARCEL: 010.12 LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: LOT #4B2 AX PROPERTY – BEING a tract of land lying in the 17th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, said tract being a part of Parcel 10.09 Tax Map 94, said tract being a part of the property of Ronald E. Ax, as conveyed by Deed Book 127 Page 574 at the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, said tract of land is unimproved, said tract of land is being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a new iron pin, said pin being the northwest corner of said tract, said pin being 15’ from the centerline of Dry Fork Creek Road, said pin being the northeast corner of Lot #4B1, thence with the southerly right-of-way of said road N 83 Degrees 43’ 32” E 181.98’ to a new iron pin, said pin being the northeast corner of said tract, said pin being the northwest corner of Parcel 10.04 Gentry Property, thence S 11 degrees 44” 29” W 747.51’ to an existing iron pin passing a witness pin at 10:52’, said pin being the Southeast corner of said tract, thence with Ax Property Parcel 10.06 northerly boundary N 87 Degrees 29’ 39” W 145.88’ to a new iron pin, said pin being the southwest corner of said tract, said pin being the southeast corner of Lot #4B1, thence along a new line the next 3 calls with an existing farm fence, N 09 Degrees 59’ 36” E 266.83’ to a new iron pin, thence N 06 Degrees 54’ 23” E 91.53’ to a new iron pin, thence N 09 Degrees 37’ 15” E 356.98’ to the point of beginning passing a witness pin 10.40’ from the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.67 acres more or less, by survey Steven B. Finley TN R.L.S. #1697 dated April 20, 2002, as further referenced in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 138, said Register’s Office. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Daniel L. Johnson by Warranty Deed from Larry Leroy Ax and wife, Melody Streun Ax, dated May 4, 2018, of record in Record Book 337, Pages 717-719, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 5th day of April, 2019. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Daniel L. Johnson Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 4-11-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by DAVID LORD AND CELESTE LORD, husband and wife to Scott K. Haynes, Trustee, recorded June 6, 2010 in Smith County Register’s Office at Book 223 Page 63 and modified at Book 297, Page 672 and the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust is owned by Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on May 8, 2019 at 1:00PM local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, Located at 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee will proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record. Described property is located on Tract #5, containing 1.50 acres more or less, plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, slide 242, Register Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to David Lord, by Special Warranty Deed, recorded June 4, 2010, at Book 223, Page 59, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Property Address: 168 Pigeon Roost Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547 TAX ID: 082 021.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: DAVID LORD AND CELESTE LORD, husband and wife The street address of the above described property is believed to be 168 Pigeon Roost Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met. Other Interested Parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Robert J. Solomon Substitute Trustee Solomon | Baggett, LLC 3763 Rogers Bridge Road Duluth, Georgia 30097 (678) 243-2512 Our File No. CMS.02685 3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 3-28-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 10, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 28, 2012, in Book No. 255, at Page 777, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jason A Sisco and Janice Sisco, conveying certain property therein described to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Ditech Financial LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Ditech Financial LLC, will, on April 24, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land Situated in the Town of Carthage in the County of Smith in the State of TN, the following described tract or parcel of land located and situated in the town of Carthage First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, as follows: Being Lots Nos. Fifty One (51), Fifty Two (52), Fifty Three (53), Fifty Four (54), Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18) and Nineteen (19) in Block “D” of the Eastland Heights subdivision, Plat to which is record in Deed Book 55 Page 81 Register’s office for Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 124 Walton Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JASON A SISCO JANICE SISCO The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 335553 DATED March 18, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 3-28-3t

