OBIT: Roger Bane

Roger Bane, a Rome community resident, is dead at the age 59, following an accident with a shop grinder at his Ellenburg Lane home.

He was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m. Friday evening, April 5, 2019, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage where he was admitted with C.P.R. in progress.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 10th, at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Sister Donna Guire and Bro. James Guire officiating. Interment followed in the Bane family lot beside his parents at the Prosperity Cemetery in the Prosperity community of Wilson County with Bro. Bill Smith officiating.

He was one of three children and was born Roger Michael Bane on December 3, 1959 in Carthage and was the son of the late William Luther “Luke” Bane, who died January 3, 1994 at the age of 62, and Baxter Ellen Bane, who died March 30, 2004 at the age of 67.

On June 15, 2012 he was united in marriage to Halls Hill community resident, the former Roxanne Reece.

Mr. Bane was employed in the landscaping industry and was employed by Jeff Gregory and also performed construction projects.

He attended the Church of God of Prophecy in the Watervale community.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Roxanne, of almost seven years, are four children, Michael Bane and wife, Sasha, of Carthage, Roger Bane Jr. of Watertown, Destiny Howell and Tristan Bane, both of the Rome community; sister, Charlotte Bane of the Rome community and Danny Bane and wife, Jeanetta, of Carthage; two grandchildren, Jackson and Tara Bane.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE