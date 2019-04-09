SCHS TOP TEN

Matthew Thomas Davis is valedictorian and Tristan Nicole Nixon is salutatorian of the 2019 graduating class of Smith County High School. Matthew Thomas Davis is the son of Mark and Bobbie Davis and the grandson of Linda Stilwell and the late Joe Stilwell; Ray Swicegood; and Ralph and Nancy Davis. Throughout his high school career, Matthew has been involved Beta Club, Math and Science Club, Spanish Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the Student Council. Additionally, he is currently the Senior Editor of the Yearbook and the President of the French Club. Matthew has been the recipient of several honors and awards including placing second in the 2018 AMVETS National Americanism Essay Contest, winning the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation essay contest his junior year and winning a week long trip to Washington DC with other scholars, and being chosen by the faculty of SCHS to serve as a Boys State delegate. Matthew has received the Tennessee Technological University High Flyers Scholarship for having a score of 34 on the ACT and a 3.97 GPA. Matthew plans to complete his undergraduate studies as a pre-pharmacy major at Tennessee Tech, attend his first year of pharmacy school at the University of Tennessee Memphis, and finish pharmacy school at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Tristan Nicole Nixon is the daughter of Mike and Michele Nixon. Her grandparents are Kenneth and Linda Nixon, Richard and Chris Woodard, and Mike Britt. Tristan will be graduating with a 3.94 grade point average and a score of 34 on the ACT. Tristan has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including FFA, French Club, Beta Club, cheerleader, SADD, Mock Trial, student council, Math and Science Club, Spanish Club, FBLA, and Tri-M. In her free time, Tristan enjoys drawing and painting. Tristan placed at the annual TMTA Mathematetics contest three times: second place in Algebra 1, 6th in Geometry, and first in Algebra 2. Additionally, Tristan placed second in the 14th Annual Middle Tennessee State University FFA Agriscience Quiz Bowl at TTU, received the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s “Pin It Forward” award, and was named as a recipient of the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. Her volunteer experience includes assisting with the annual Jordan Hackett 5k Run, helping clear hiking trails at Defeated Creek Campgrounds, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, painting the decorations for the Smith County High School special needs prom, and assisting in teaching her Sunday School class at South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church. Tristan plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University to study Forensic Science and minor in crime scene investigation. She hopes to one day analyze crime scenes and evidence for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

