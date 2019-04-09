SHERIFF SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

Sheriff Steve Hopper is back at work this week after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Sheriff Steve Hopper said he began experiencing discomfort in his chest Friday afternoon and went to the emergency room at Riverview Regional Medical Center.

After being checked by medical personnel, it was determined the sheriff was having a heart attack.

Sheriff Hopper was transported by ambulance to Summit Medical Center in Hermitage where a medical team was waiting to do bypass surgery.

The sheriff was released from the hospital Monday morning.