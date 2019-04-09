SM CO BOE DISCUSS ‘HIRE LOCAL FIRST’ POLICY

School officials are debating adoption of a policy placing an emphasis on giving locals priority in filling vacant teaching positions within the school system. If established, the new policy would give local teachers a preference in filling a position without being discriminatory to those outside the school system.

One policy being discussed by school board members is to give local employees 48 hours advanced notice when a position becomes vacant. “When a position becomes open, I want our present employees to have the first opportunity to fill that position. It’s just one more benefit we can offer our local employees,” says school board member Scotty Lewis.

“Post the position for our local employees first before offering it outside the system. It’s about putting our people first.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!