DRUG TAKE BACK SET

A drug take back event will take place on Wednesday, April 24. Residents can bring their unused and out of date medications to the Smith County Senior Citizen Center in South Carthage from 9 a.m. until noon for disposal.

The Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition and South Carthage Police are sponsoring the event. Also the drug coalition is sponsoring an education seminar entitled “An understandable look at the dilemma of addiction” set for 6 p.m., April 25 at the Smith County Historic Courthouse.

The guest speaker will be Tim Hilton with Recovery Consulting in Helena, Alabama.