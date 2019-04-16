Garage / Yard Sales
Huge Benefit Sale & Bake Sale! April 25-27 & May 2-4 8am-5pm, 209 3rd Ave. W. Carthage, TN 37030. Clothes, books, movies, household items, & more.
Spring Fling Sale – April 19 & 20, Friday 7-5, Saturday 7-3. 20 vendors. Sm. Co. Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Ln, Carthage, TN 37030. Hosted by Joann Spivey.
Yard Sale – 4-19-19 Friday ONLY. 3 Cooper Ln, Dixon Sps. 2 miles off Hwy 25. Turn R at Dixon Sps Mkt. Men, womens, childrens clothing, tread mill, weight bench, home decor, furniture, and more. Canceled if Rains.
JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy. Friday 4-19 9:00 am-5:00 pm, Saturday 4-20 8:00 am-5:00 pm. We have something for everyone. Need a saddle we have it, tools, houseware, vintage, antique, unique items. peace lilies.
