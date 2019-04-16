SC RESCUE SQUAD EASTER EGG HUNT; OTHER HUNTS

The Smith County Rescue Squad’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Easter Sunday, April 21 beginning at 3:00 p.m. on the soccer fields at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage. Age groups will be infant–3 years, 4 years – 8 years and 9 years – 12 years. There will be prizes awarded for finding the gold and silver eggs in each group. This event is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be held at the same time and location on Sunday, April 28.

• Gordonsville United Methodist will host an Easter egg hunt beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20. The event will include games, food and drinks.

For additional information check out the church’s website.

• The Pavilion Senior Living in South Carthage will host an Easter egg hunt from 3-5 p.m., April 19.

The event will include food, games and prizes.