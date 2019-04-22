OBIT: Mr. Franklin Poindexter

Mr. Franklin Poindexter, age 75, of New Middleton, TN, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

Mr. Poindexter is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes.

Funeral Arrangements for Mr. Poindexter were incomplete at press time.

