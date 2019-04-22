OBIT: Mr. James Robert Maxwell

Mr. James Robert Maxwell, better known as Tarzan, age 75, of Livingston, TN, and a longtime resident of Elmwood, TN, and Carthage, TN, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Mr. Maxwell was born September 14, 1943 in the Wolf Creek Community of Putnam County, TN, a son of the late Christopher Columbus Maxwell and Carrie Mae Davis. He was also preceded in death by first wife; Laura Ann Maxwell on April 13, 1980, three sisters; Stella Frances Huff, Betty Jo Carey, and Vada Spann, Grandson; Cameron Huff, three step-sons: Roy, John and Albert Horton. Mr. Maxwell worked at the Welsh Factory, D.T. McCall and Sons and as a farmer for a long time. He married Christine L. Wheeler on July 5, 1984.

Mr. Maxwell is survived by Wife; Christine Wheeler Maxwell of Carthage, TN. Daughter; Delores (Ray) Smith of Livingston, TN. Son; James Robert Maxwell, Jr., of Livingston, TN. Step-Daughter; Connie (Tommy) Smith of Springfield, TN, Faye (Myk) Dodd of East Tennessee, and Tina Huff of North Carolina. Siblings; J.C. Maxwell of Chestnut Mound, TN, Cathy M. Nash of Baxter, TN, Elaine Parker of Elmwood, TN, Bonnie (Steve) Harville of Elmwood, TN, JoAnn Maxwell of Elmwood, TN, and Edbert Maxwell of Elmwood, TN. Twelve Grandchildren; McKenzie, Tyler, Hannah, Kacee, Jada, Amanda, Donna, Daniel, Brian, Laura, Jackson, and Ezekiel. Ten great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral Services for Mr. Maxwell are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1PM with Ray Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Maxwell Family Cemetery in the Pea Ridge Community of Smith County, TN.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 4PM until 8PM and on Tuesday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.