FOUR FACE DRUG CHARGES

Four people face various drug charges following an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s department in Gordonsville. The investigation began when sheriff’s department Sgt. Junior Fields went to the motel in Gordonsville on April 13, attempting to locate a subject who was wanted on a sealed indictment charge.

The officer located a female slumped in a vehicle who indicated drug activity was taking place in a room at the motel. While talking with the female, a male subject exited a room. While patting the subject down, Sgt. Fields located a 9 millimeter LC9 Ruger pistol in the male subject’s right side waist band.

The man was identified as Danny Dowell, 43, McMinnville, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Junior Fields. Police knocked on the door to the motel room and Joshua Hesson, 28, Carthage, answered the door, according the offense report. Hesson was taken into custody because he was wanted on a sealed indictment.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!