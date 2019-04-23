Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/25/19

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, May 2, 2019 beginning at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinance: Ordinance No. 19-391 – 2018 Delinquent sewer accounts. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street all interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 04-25-19(1T)

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will meet and hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a variance request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request is for a variance in the side-yard setback requirements of the district for the construction of a home on property at 110 Marshall Avenue. The application for this request, submitted by Colby McKinney, is on file at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 04-18-19(1T)

___________

PUBLIC NOTICES CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION Carthage City Council will have a Work Session on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at noon in City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. Mrs. Leslie Gillespie-Marthaler, Director of TDEC’s State Revolving Fund loans, will lead the session. She will tell us how SRF loans work, bring us up to date on loans applied for by previous administrations, outline new loan terms available, and answer Council’s questions about SRF loans. BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 6:30 PM at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. A variance request submitted by Morris Tyree, II will be considered. The variance would be for property located at Carthage Bypass Rd., described as Map 045P, Grp. A, and Parcel 012.06 in the C-3 Highway Commercial District of Carthage. The request is to swap the current 40 ft. front setback with the current 15ft. side setback in order to be able to build on the property. The application for this request is on file at Carthage City Hall. The meeting will include a Public Hearing for the purpose of soliciting comments from citizens concerning the proposed variance. CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 314 Spring Street. If you want to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, April 29, 2019. (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. These meetings are open to the public. Interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 04-25-19(1T)

__________

INVITATION TO SUBMIT LETTER OF INTEREST April 15, 2019 Smith County is seeking a Letter of Interest from professional consulting architecture, and/or engineering firms that have demonstrated ability in providing construction, engineering and inspection services for the Smith County Baker Industrial Site. Smith County is completing construction documents for public bid and is seeking CEI related services from bidding of the project through closeout and project completion. The factors that will be considered in evaluation of proposals are: 1.Ability and relevant expertise of the firm’s personnel to be used in performing the service 2.Demonstrated ability to formulate and manage multiple project funding sources 3.Past experience in CEI work 4.Qualifications and availability of staff 5.Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising quality The Letter of Interest should be limited to no more than 15 pages and should include the following: 1) Introductory cover letter 2) Resumes of key personnel expected to be involved in the project 3) Past project administration, materials testing and inspection related services The consultant professional services that are being selected under this invitation are the following: 1) Construction Phase – Construction, Engineering and Inspection Services (CEI) Smith County hereby notifies all firms that disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability. No Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project. However, the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms is encouraged. Smith County is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with policies of nondiscrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. Smith County may be reached at telephone number is 615-588-1595. Please mark the envelope: CEI Letter of Interest. Interested firms should submit (1) Letter of Interest to: Smith County Finance Department, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. The Honorable Jeff Mason, Mayor of Smith County, by 2:00 pm CDT on April 30, 2019. 04-18-19(2T)

___________

The Smith County Board of Education will have a Work Session regarding FY20 Preliminary Budget on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. 04-25-19(1T)

__________

I, Aquila Nesbitt, have in my possession a 1988 Layton by Skyline VIN#1SL2000K21JH000121. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-0217. 04-18-19(2T)

__________

I, Christopher Andrews, have this 1993 Nissan with this VIN#1n4eb32a7pc746709 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-620-2788. 04-18-19(2T)

___________

NOTICE CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Water Quality Report will not be mailed. Will be published in The Courier May 2, 2019. 04-18-19(2T)

___________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 11, 2012, executed by KELLY A BENNETT, MICHAEL D BENNETT, conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded May 15, 2012, in Deed Book 248, Page 361-370 at Instrument Number 12001114; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOCATED IN THE LAND IN SEVENTH (7TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HALL LANE, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 25, PAGE 363, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SEE TAX MAP 98, PARCEL 2.01 P/O AND 2.02 P/O, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF HALL LANE, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT AND A CORNER TO THE REMAINDER OF THE MICHAEL BENNETT PROPERTY, ALSO BEING 428.00 FEET EAST OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF JAMES E. LUSH (DB 120, PAGE 645, ROSC) AS YOU MEASURE ALONG SAID MARGIN; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 18 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 01 SECOND, A RADIUS OF 718.73 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 119.20 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 80 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 235.19 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 236.25 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 149.56 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTER-CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 04 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 22 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 1595.90 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 65.81 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 73 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 131.51 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH 131.55 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 76 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST 187.85 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN SAID MARGIN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD AND SEVERING THE MICHAEL BENNETT PROPERTY SOUTH 07 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST 335.26 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 72 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST 665.50 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST 300.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES, BY SURVEYOR CARROLL CANNAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE 37074, DATED JULY 19, 2011. BEING PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL BENNETT AND WIFE, KELLY BENNETT BY DEED FROM JAMES E. LUSH AND WIFE, SANDRA LUSH, FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 21, 2000 IN BOOK 25, PAGE 363, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, Parcel ID: 09800201000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 45 HALL LN, BRUSH CREEK, TN 38547. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): KELLY A BENNETT, MICHAEL D BENNETT OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: LIBERTY STATE BANK, A BRANCH OF CITIZENS BANK OF LAFAYETTE, PIONEER CREDIT COMPANY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #155318 04/25/2019, 05/02/2019,05/09/2019 4-25-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 25, 2019 at 12:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, to Resource Real Estate Services, LLC, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Financial Resources, Inc on March 7, 2014 at Book 274, Page 414; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning on an iron rod in the West margin of Hiawassee Road, said rod in the Southeast corner of Tract 3, Josephine Connors property and a corner to Wesson, thence with Wesson according to a survey by Paul Crocket Dated 09 September 1997 for the next 2 calls; North 86 degrees 50 minutes 51 Seconds West 1184.80 feet to an iron rod (0); North 03 degrees 08 minutes 09 seconds East 501.51 feet to an iron rod; (n) thence with Tract 2 for the next 3 calls; South 50 degrees 25 minutes 32 seconds East 621.64 feet to an iron rod (n); south 86 degrees 30 minutes 51 seconds East 532.55 feet to an iron rod (n); North 72 degrees 46 minutes 25 seconds East 208.57 feet to an iron rod (n) in the West margin of Hiawassee Road; thence along the West margin of said road along a curve to the left having a central angle of 03 degrees 28 minutes 14 seconds, a radius of 3455.59 feet, an arc length of 209.82 feet and a chord bearing and distance of South 15 degrees 04 minutes 58 seconds West 509.29 feet to the point of beginning. The improvements thereon being common known as 259 Hiwassee Road, Lebanon, Tn 37087 Being the same lot or parcel of ground which by Deed dated 11/21/05 and recorded among the Land Records of Smith County, State of Tennessee, in Liber/Book 140, folio/page 562, was granted and conveyed/assigned by and between TCIF REO2, LLC, unto Daniel J. Bruce. Street Address: 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Parcel Number: 036 006.03 Current Owner(s) of Property: The Heirs of Daniel J. Bruce The street address of the above described property is believed to be 259 Hiwassee Rd, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, through and under Daniel Bruce. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Daniel J. Bruce and Barbara M. Bruce, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-116984 4-25-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 2, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 6, 2016, in Book No. 309, at Page 213, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Glenn Ginter, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on May 16, 2019 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land located in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEING Lot No. 10 on the plat of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, as of record in Plat Book 3, Page 86, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 104 Ash Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: GLENN GINTER DIANE GINTER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 334298 DATED April 18, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 4-25-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Glenn Fite Hunter Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenn Fite Hunter, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2019. Signed Karen Ann Blackburn, Co-Personal Representative Rickey Alan Hunter, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 4-18-2t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: DANIEL L. JOHNSON, DECEASED JAMIE D. WINKLER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-12277 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on February 1, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 4th day of May, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Dry Fork Road, Brush and described as follows: MAP: 94 Group: PARCEL: 010.12 LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: LOT #4B2 AX PROPERTY – BEING a tract of land lying in the 17th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, said tract being a part of Parcel 10.09 Tax Map 94, said tract being a part of the property of Ronald E. Ax, as conveyed by Deed Book 127 Page 574 at the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, said tract of land is unimproved, said tract of land is being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a new iron pin, said pin being the northwest corner of said tract, said pin being 15’ from the centerline of Dry Fork Creek Road, said pin being the northeast corner of Lot #4B1, thence with the southerly right-of-way of said road N 83 Degrees 43’ 32” E 181.98’ to a new iron pin, said pin being the northeast corner of said tract, said pin being the northwest corner of Parcel 10.04 Gentry Property, thence S 11 degrees 44” 29” W 747.51’ to an existing iron pin passing a witness pin at 10:52’, said pin being the Southeast corner of said tract, thence with Ax Property Parcel 10.06 northerly boundary N 87 Degrees 29’ 39” W 145.88’ to a new iron pin, said pin being the southwest corner of said tract, said pin being the southeast corner of Lot #4B1, thence along a new line the next 3 calls with an existing farm fence, N 09 Degrees 59’ 36” E 266.83’ to a new iron pin, thence N 06 Degrees 54’ 23” E 91.53’ to a new iron pin, thence N 09 Degrees 37’ 15” E 356.98’ to the point of beginning passing a witness pin 10.40’ from the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.67 acres more or less, by survey Steven B. Finley TN R.L.S. #1697 dated April 20, 2002, as further referenced in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 138, said Register’s Office. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Daniel L. Johnson by Warranty Deed from Larry Leroy Ax and wife, Melody Streun Ax, dated May 4, 2018, of record in Record Book 337, Pages 717-719, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 5th day of April, 2019. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Daniel L. Johnson Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 4-11-3t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 20, 2019 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Richard W. Neathery, a married man, to Mr. Allen E. Schwartz, Esq., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), solely as nominee for TransLand Financial Services, Inc. on July 12, 2002 at Book 56, Page 11; modified on 7/16/02 at Book 61, Page 330; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association as Trustee for certificateholders of EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-A, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-A, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Land located in the 18th Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 18 of Round Lick Hills Subdivision as shown on the plat which is of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 150, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. Being the same property conveyed to Richard W. Neathery by deed from Wayne Taylor, of record in Record Book 56, Page 9-10, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Street Address: 39 Round Lick Hills, Watertown, Tennessee 37184 Parcel Number: 080 033.45 Current Owner(s) of Property: Richard W. Neathery The street address of the above described property is believed to be 39 Round Lick Hills, Watertown, Tennessee 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Richard W. Neathery, a married man, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 14-061332 4-25-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 16, 2019, at or about 10:00 AM, local time, on the front steps of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Vallie T. Dedmon aka Teresa Dedmon Stanley, unmarried, to FMLS, Inc., as Trustee for Regions Bank dated June 22, 2010, and recorded in Book 224, Page 402, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Regions Bank The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN THE 19TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNNING AT A POINT WHICH IS THE SOUTHWESTERLY MOST CORNER OF FRED GORDON KEY, THE NORTHWESTERLY MOST CORNER OF THE LANDS OF GRANTORS AND THE HICKMAN CREEK ROAD; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE HICKMAN CREEK ROAD APPROXIMATELY 120 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE EASTERLY THROUGH THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 90 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 50 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE EASTERLY THROUGH THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 261 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTHERLY THROUGH THE LANDS OF GRANTORS APPROXIMATELY 120 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF THE GRANTORS 289 FEET TO THE LANDS OF FRED GORDON KEY; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF FRED GORDON KEY APPROXIMATELY 50 FEET TO A STAKE: THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE LANDS OF FRED GORDON KEY APPROXIMATELY 62 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 42 West Potter Road, Alexandria, TN 37012, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 105-046.02 Current owner(s) of Record: Teresa Dedmon Stanley This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) attorney@padgettlawgroup.com PLG# 19-005179-1 4-25-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 7, 2017, executed by JASON WEBB and TINA WEBB, conveying certain real property therein described to OLD REPUBLIC TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 12, 2017, in Deed Book 330, Page 543-558 at Instrument Number 17003516; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING AT A 30-INCH DIAMETER HACKBERRY ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF OPOSSUM HOLLOW ROAD. THIS 30-INCH DIAMETER HACKBERRY BEING APPROXIMATELY 735 FEET FROM WHERE THE WEST SIDE OF OPOSSUM HOLLOW ROAD INTERSECTS WITH PIGEON ROOST ROAD, AND FROM THE BEGINNING POINT PROCEEDING IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WESTERN SIDE OF OPOSSUM HOLLOW ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 50 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 259.39 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 2 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 209.27 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 76 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 196.59 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING TRACT # 1, A CONTAINING 0.46 ACRES, MORE OR LESS ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY CONDUCTED BY SAN DENNY, R.L.S. 1448, DATED AUGUST 4, 1996. Parcel ID: 08202800000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 280 OPOSSUM HOLLOW ROAD, WATERTOWN, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JASON WEBB and TINA WEBB OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103rubinlublin.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #154908 04/25/2019, 05/02/2019, 05/09/2019 4-25-3t

_________________________