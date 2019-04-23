PAVING SHOULD COMPLETE HWY 25 PROJECT

Paving was expected to take place this week on Highway 25 between Carthage and Tanglewood.

The resurfacing is the completion of the state transportation department’s rock mitigation project for the area.

The project included extensive removal of a section bluff on Highway 25 at the overlook area between Carthage and Tanglewood.

Months after the removal of massive amounts of rock, the area still appears on the state transportation department’s top ten areas of most concern for a rock slide in middle Tennessee.

