Rose Announces Local Office Hours

Cookeville, TN –The staff of Congressman John Rose will be in Carthage,TN on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to meet with local citizens who need assistance with federal services. “I am thrilled to have a talented district staff serving the good folks of Tennessee’s Sixth District. We are focused on providing top-notch constituent services for all 19 counties,” said Rose. “Knowing that at times it may be difficult to travel to one of our two district offices, I have directed my district staff to periodically set up office hours in other locations throughout our 19 county-district. This will allow everyone in the Sixth District to have face-to-face access to my district staff and the services we provide.” “The next opportunity for constituents to take advantage of these remote office hours will be in Smith County,” Rose announced. “Rebecca Foster, my district director, will be meeting with constituents at the Smith County Courthouse on Tuesday, April 30th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Central Time. Constituents who do not need a face-to-face meeting may of course call the Cookeville office to discuss any questions at (931)854-9430.” Congressman John Rose represents Tennessee’s