OBIT: Mr. Billy Wilson Bennett

, age 61 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

Mr. Bennett was born September 5, 1957 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Bill Burton “Button” Bennett and Georgia Helen Bennett. He was also preceded in death by Sister; Clara Bennett Sutton and Two Grandchildren; Samuel Dale Dixon and Selah Dale Dixon. Mr. Bennett married Kathy Diane Bogle on June 28, 1975. He attended Gordonsville High School. He worked as a truck driver for K&K Trucking and R.E. West. Mr. Bennett liked riding motorcycles and loved purple Martin birds.

Mr. Bennett is survived by his Wife of 43 years; Kathy Bogle Bennett of Gordonsville, TN. Daughters; Alicia (Tim) Dixon of Pleasant Shade, TN, and Rhonda Bennett of Gordonsville, TN. Four Grandchildren; Brittany Dixon, Elizabeth Dixon, Will Dixon, and Matthew Dixon. Sisters; Beatrice “Bea” Farmer, Jeanette (Billy) Crymes, Shirley (Glenn) Fitzpatrick, Mary Edith Geesaman, and Reba Pearl Thomas. Brother; Johnny (Penny) Bennett of Gordonsville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bennett are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1PM with Bro. Charles Bogle and Bro. Tim Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 3PM until 8PM and on Thursday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The Bennett Family requests memorials in Mr. Billy’s memory be made to a college fund for his grandchildren.

