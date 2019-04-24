OBIT: Mr. Ed White

Mr. Ed White, age 91, of South Carthage, died Tuesday morning, April 23, at The Pavilion. He is survived by: daughter, Betty Finchum and husband Chris of Rome; granddaughter, Carrie Wright and husband Adam of Grant; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Colton Wright

Mr. White is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, April 26, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Ray Gomer and Bro. Scott Ezell will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Rocky Cowell, Steve White, Eddie White, David White, Terry White, Adam Wright.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Alzheimers Tennessee.

